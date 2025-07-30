HGTV’s Jonathan Knight Shows Off Dramatic New Look After Show Gets Axed

Jonathan Knight has experienced several significant changes lately, from the unexpected cancellation of his HGTV show Farmhouse Fixer to now saying goodbye to his signature full head of dark hair.

The New Kids on the Block singer surprised fans last week when he shared a video from his vacation in Croatia. In the clip, set to the iconic James Bond theme, Knight is seen in the ocean holding on to a motorized propeller and gliding through the water. Noticeably, he’s sporting a much shorter haircut than the thick head of hair fans are used to.

Knight later shared a closer look at the much shorter buzz cut in his Instagram Story, where he appears to be on some sort of boat.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jonathan Knight-Rodriguez (@jonathanrknight)

“Nice hair cut @jonathanrknight!” commented one Instagram user.

“Looooving the new haircut!!! ❤️” said another.

In a follow-up post, Knight shared a slideshow of photos from his time in Croatia, which he spent with his husband, Harley Rodriguez. “Recharge batteries ✅ Enjoy some time with Harley and friends ✅ Experience new corners of the world ✅ An amazing journey is soon to end and time to devote my energy back into the farm,” he wrote. “Looking forward to getting my hands back in the soil and my feet on solid ground.”

Last month, Knight revealed that HGTV hadn’t picked up Farmhouse Fixer for a fourth season. “Having the best time doing my residency in Vegas with NKOTB. A lot of you have been asking about the future of Farmhouse Fixer. I am sad to say HGTV has decided not to move forward with another season,” he shared on Instagram on June 25.

“While I’m still processing the reasons that led to their decision, Kristina [Crestin] and I are so grateful for all your support over the past 3 seasons,” he added. “Television has been so incredibly fun for us. We are so proud of what we created together and look forward to sharing what’s next for us.”

Despite the cancelation, Knight has reavealed he has other ideas for a potential new TV show. Speaking to Country Living earlier this month, he said, “I’ve always urged the people at HGTV to bring the garden aspect back to HGTV. They say the garden shows don’t do well, but I think if there was a really good one, it would do well.”

He added, “People nowadays don’t garden like they used to, but I have a few ideas I’m pitching that will be more farm-based, so we’ll see where that goes.”

In the meantime, Knight will return to Las Vegas with his New Kids on the Block bandmates for the second leg of their residency from November 1 to November 15.