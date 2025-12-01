Hoda Kotb Shares Sweet Photos of Family Thanksgiving Celebrations – Fans React

The 2025 Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade was a family affair for Hoda Kotb.

Kotb reunited with Today‘s Savannah Guthrie and Al Roker to cohost this year’s annual New York City parade on Thursday, November 27. While Kotb and her former colleagues were stationed in front of the Macy’s flagship store on 34th Street, her daughters — Haley, 8, and Hope, 6 — watched the festivities along the parade route.

“Uptown girls!” Kotb captioned a Friday, November 28, Instagram post featuring pics of her kids watching the parade with family and friends, including her sister, Hala. Haley and Hope braved the cold in colorful hats and winter jackets. In one snap, Haley pointed to Kotb on a TV screen while watching the parade broadcast.

The Instagram page for Kotb’s wellness company, Joy 101, and Today‘s Sheinelle Jones left several red heart emojis underneath the post. “They are so precious. ❤️,” one fan commented, while another added, “Precious! @hodakotb so happy for you & your lovely family!”

“The girlies got to hang out while mom hosted the Macy’s Thanksgiving Parade. Looks like they had a blast,” someone else shared. A different user posted, “Beautiful family and such a special time to be together ❤️.”

Kotb shared more photos from her family’s Thanksgiving celebration via Instagram on Friday, which she captioned, “Happy thanksgiving xoxoxo.” The post’s first slide featured a selfie she took with her family at the dinner table. The meal also doubled as a birthday dinner for Kotb’s brother, Adel, as the dining room was decorated with both birthday and Thanksgiving decorations.

Kotb’s post also included a selfie she took of herself, Roker, and Guthrie sporting braided knit hats inspired by KPop Demon Hunters‘ Rumi during the parade. Kotb took the hat home, as the post featured a sweet snap of Hope sporting the purple accessory.

“Hope you had a wonderful thanksgiving! Great seeing your face yesterday on the parade!” one fan commented underneath the post. Another user wrote, “Happy Thanksgiving Hoda!!! Your Mom looks beautiful! So happy to see her!!! Loved seeing you back with Al and Savannah. It was such a gift!!! You’re truly missed! God bless!!! 🙏🏻❤️.”

“Happy thanksgiving. So nice to see you on NBC again!!” someone else wrote. A different commenter shared, “Such a highlight to my day to turn my tv on yesterday morning and see your smiling face! ❤️.”

The Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade marked one of Kotb’s first major TV gig since stepping away from Today in January. In addition to making occasional appearances on Today, Kotb has gone on to release her latest book, Jump and Find Joy, and launch her own wellness brand, Joy 101.

Kotb most recently returned to the fourth hour of Today, Today With Jenna & Friends, to surprise Jenna Bush Hager for her birthday on Tuesday, November 25.