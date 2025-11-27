Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade 2025: Hoda Kotb Returns, Plus Cynthia Eviro Performance & More

What To Know The 99th Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade drew 3.5 million spectators in New York City, featuring a vibrant procession of balloons, floats, bands, and performances.

Hoda Kotb returned to co-host NBC’s parade coverage alongside Savannah Guthrie and Al Roker, marking her reunion with the Today team after leaving in January 2025.

Highlights included a performance by Cynthia Erivo, who sang Nina Simone’s “Feeling Good” to kick off the festivities.

The 2025 holiday season is underway as the 99th Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade took over New York City on Thursday (November 27), with an estimated 3.5 million spectators watching the spellbinding procession of balloons, floats, marching bands, and musical performances.

As per tradition, Today‘s Savannah Guthrie, Al Roker, and a returning Hoda Kotb hosted the NBC coverage of the parade. This marked a reunion for the Today hosts, following Kotb’s exit from the long-running daytime program in January 2025 after a 26-year career at NBC News.

“It’s so good to have you back where you belong,” Guthrie told Kotb as the pair shared a hug at the start of the event.

The parade took its usual route, beginning at West 77th Street and Central Park West, passing through Columbus Circle before crossing Central Park South to Sixth Avenue. As always, the festivities end at Herald Square, home of Macy’s flagship store.

This year’s parade featured 8 giant helium balloons, 33 mid-sized balloons, 29 floats, 33 clown crew, 11 marching bands, nine performance groups, and, of course, an appearance from Santa Claus.

The parade also included a host of guest performances, including from Wicked star Cynthia Erivo, who kicked the event off with a stunning rendition of Nina Simone’s “Feeling Good.” Following her performance, Erivo spoke with Guthrie and Kotb about the release of Wicked: For Good and her new memoir, Simply More.

Seated for Cynthia Erivo opening the Macys Thanksgiving Parade 🙌 pic.twitter.com/dNtYsV3ro4 — SΞAN (@Seanlofficial) November 27, 2025

“It’s the most wonderful experience, the most wonderful feeling,” the Oscar-nominated actress said.

