See the Fun Way Hoda Kotb & Daughters Celebrated Her Brother’s Birthday

What To Know Hoda Kotb and her daughters celebrated her brother Adel’s birthday with a festive video call, featuring homemade signs and pom poms.

Kotb frequently shares close family moments on social media, recently surprising her mother and sister for their birthdays.

The celebration comes as Kotb prepares to return to NBC to cohost the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade alongside Savannah Guthrie and Al Roker.

Hoda Kotb and her daughter made the most of her brother’s birthday both together and apart.

The former Today anchor and her kids — Haley, 8, and Hope, 6 — kicked off her brother Adel’s birthday with a celebratory video call, which she shared via Instagram on Saturday, November 22. Hope kicked off the call by shaking a pair of pom poms in front of the camera before pulling them away to reveal Kotb in a birthday hat, blowing a kazoo, and Haley holding a sign which read, “Happy B Day We Love U Adel.”

From the other end of the call, Adel, Kotb’s mother, Sameha, and more family members smiled at the surprise. “Happy Birthday!” Kotb exclaimed.

Kotb’s post featured more snaps of Adel and their family, including their older sister, Hala. “Happy bday lil bro!!!! Xoxo,” she captioned the upload.

Fans sent Adel their own birthday wishes in the post’s comments. “You look so happy Hoda!!! Family is everything!! 🙌❤️🎂🥳 Happy Birthday to your bro!!!” one person wrote. Another added, “Happy Birthday Adel!!!🥳🎉.”

“How fun Hoda 👏. Great smile on your little bro face ❤️❤️❤️❤️,” someone else shared, while a different user added, “How fun is this! You are teaching your girls well! 🩷🩷.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Hoda Kotb (@hodakotb)

Kotb is the middle child of her parents’ three children. Her father, Abdel Kader Kotb, died when she was in college. “I always wanted to hear the words from him, ‘I’m proud of you,'” Kotb told Meet the Press‘ Kristen Welker in an August interview, per Today.com. “And I think now, looking at what I’ve built based on the foundation he built for me, like, this is all because he and my mom built this for me, this foundation.”

She continued, “I think he’d be incredibly proud of me as a mother. Like, I did that. I think he would be super proud of me that I took a risk in my professional life, too, and tried something new because that’s what he did. He took risks. I think he’d be proud to know that.” (Kotb shares her daughters with her ex-fiancé Joel Schiffman, whom she dated for eight years before announcing their split in January 2022.)

Kotb continues to remain close with her family members. Last month, she and her girls celebrated her mother and sister’s back-to-back birthdays. “We love a surprise around here,” Kotb captioned an October 19 Instagram video of herself, Haley, and Hope surprising Sameha at home before crashing Sameha’s birthday lunch with Hala.

“First, we surprised my mom! And then the next day we surprised my sister for her birthday!!” Kotb added. “Spontaneous trips! Great memories!”

Kotb’s latest family birthday celebration comes just days before she will return to NBC to cohost the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade with Today‘s Savannah Guthrie and Al Roker on Thursday, November 27. The trio reunited for a table read run-through of the parade in Saturday Night Live‘s Studio 8H on Thursday, November 20.

“Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade read-thru with your hosts! ❤️,” NBC’s official Instagram account captioned photos from the rehearsal. “Only one week to go until #MacysParade Nov 27 | NBC and @Peacock.”

The 99th Annual Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade, Thursday, November 27, 8:30a/7:30c, NBC