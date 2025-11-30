NBC’s Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade Coverage Draws Biggest Audience Ever

What To Know The 99th Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade set a new viewership record with 34.3 million combined viewers across NBC and Peacock.

The NBC telecast saw significant growth across all demographics, including a 13% rise in the key Adults 18-49 group and a 20% increase in viewers under 25.

Hosted by Savannah Guthrie, Hoda Kotb, and Al Roker, the parade featured numerous high-profile performances and was praised by NBC and Macy’s executives for its cultural impact and production quality.

The 99th Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade was a massive hit for NBC on Thursday, November 27, with the annual event on track to set a record for its combined audience.

According to Variety, citing Nielsen preliminary figures, this year’s parade drew 34.3 million viewers across NBC and Peacock, with 25.4 million tuning in to the NBC telecast beginning at 8:30 a.m. ET. This was up 8% in total viewers compared to 2024, which earned 31.3 million combined viewers across NBC and Peacock.

NBC also reports the 2025 parade was up 13% in the key Adults 18-49 demographic from 2024. In fact, the broadcast was up across all demos, including a 20% increase in viewers under 25.

The 8:30 a.m. broadcast on NBC became the most-watched entertainment telecast in almost seven years, second to ABC’s 2019 Academy Awards ceremony.

“These record-breaking numbers signify how beloved this parade is to our audience, and we couldn’t be more thrilled to begin the holiday season on such a wonderful note,” Jen Neal, executive vice president of live events and specials for NBCUniversal Entertainment, said in a statement, per Variety. “A profound thank you to Macy’s for their partnership in producing such an iconic event.”

Sharon Otterman, chief marketing officer at Macy’s, added, “This year’s record-breaking ratings are a powerful testament to the creative mastery, technical precision, and storytelling ambition Macy’s offers. We are deeply proud to create entertainment that showcases today’s top talent and captures the cultural zeitgeist to connect with our audiences and consistently redefine the benchmark for televised and streaming programming.”

Otterman continued, “As we look toward the 100th Macy’s Parade, we remain dedicated to leveraging our unique capabilities to inspire wonder and joy for millions nationwide, ensuring our programs exceed expectations year after year.”

This year’s parade coverage was hosted by Savannah Guthrie, Hoda Kotb, and Al Roker, and featured performances from Cynthia Erivo, Ciara, Busta Rhymes, Shaggy, Foreigner, Mickey Guyton, Jewel, Calum Scott, and many more.