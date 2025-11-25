What To Know Jenna Bush Hager celebrated her 44th birthday on Today With Jenna & Friends, and received a special video message from her husband, Henry Hager.

Hoda Kotb also sent Bush Hager a video message, then surprised her in the Today studio.

Ciara also made a surprise appearance with a cake and birthday wishes.

Jenna Bush Hager celebrated another year around the sun on Today With Jenna & Friends, and her birthday episode was full of special surprises.

At the top of the Tuesday, November 25, episode, Bush Hager shared that her kids threw her a special birthday dinner the night prior. “I’ll just say this, that at the age of 44, a four-course cheese meal doesn’t hit the way it did at 22,” she joked. (Bush Hager shares kids Mila, 12, Poppy, 10, and Hal, 6, with her husband, Henry Hager.)

Her guest host, Andy Cohen, proceeded to kick off her birthday surprises, stating, “One thing you don’t have an aversion to is your husband, Henry, and he wanted to send you a message. Take a look.”

Hager told his wife to “have a wonderful day” in his video message, which was filmed right outside of Today‘s Studio 1A. “As a present to you and your viewers, I will be coming to cohost the holidays with you. So, let’s get ready to do this! Can’t wait!”

Hager previously cohosted two episodes of Jenna & Friends with his wife back in March. He will return to guest host the show’s Christmas Day and New Year’s Eve episodes next month.

“We’ve asked him before to do it. We had such a fun time. He was really cute. We asked him to come back, and he said no,” Bush Hager revealed. “So, this is really a gift, and we’ll see how it goes.”

Bush Hager was also surprised with a sweet birthday video from her former fourth hour of Today cohost, Hoda Kotb. “JBH! Good morning! It’s 5 a.m. Just getting ready to start the day, and guess what was on my calendar? It’s your birthday! Happy Birthday, my girl,” Kotb said in the clip. “I bet they’re gonna have a huge, beautiful celebration for you. I love you, I wish I could be with you, but know that I’m with you in spirit. My heart is with you on this big day. Alright, time to meditate, etcetera.”

After the video, a doorbell sound effect played in the studio. “Wait a minute, is she here?” Cohen asked before Kotb walked onto the show’s set with a gift bag and a plate of queso and chips. She and Bush Hager shared a sweet hug before moving to the set’s couch for a catch-up conversation.

Kotb’s surprise appearance comes two days before she will reunite with Savannah Guthrie and Al Roker to cohost the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade. “I’m so excited. By the way, this parade isn’t like the other ones,” she teased. “This is so crazy. Savannah, Al, and I had a read-through.”

Per Kotb, viewers can expect to see pyrotechnics, show-stopping performances from Cynthia Erivo and the stars of KPop Demon Hunters, “the tiniest float in the entire world,” and more. Kotb also brainstormed what her secret signal to Bush Hager during the parade broadcast will be this year. She suggested a stretching motion, while Cohen pitched a fist-pump dance move. Bush Hager, for her part, said that Kotb should state “Hi, Jenna!” randomly during the show.

Kotb was one of two special surprise guests during Tuesday’s episode, as Ciara rolled into Studio 1A with a birthday cake for Bush Hager. “Happy Birthday!” she told Bush Hager before enveloping her for a hug. Ciara is also set to appear during the Thanksgiving Day Parade as a performer.

