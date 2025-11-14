When Is the Next Episode of ‘Elsbeth’? Details on Schedule Change

Elsbeth Season 3‘s release schedule is changing a bit this November. The next episode of Elsbeth will air at an earlier time to account for a gap in the CBS schedule, and then the week after that is Thanksgiving, so the show is preempted by holiday programming.

Here’s a breakdown of Elsbeth Season 3 episodes so far, with everything you need to know about its upcoming scheduling change.

When is Elsbeth on this week?

Elsbeth Season 3 Episode 7, “And Then There Were Nuns,” airs on Thursday, November 20, on CBS, but at an earlier time. Catch it at 9/8c on CBS, Matlock‘s usual time slot. Matlock is currently on a brief break until December 4, so Elsbeth and NCAA Men’s Basketball are taking its spot over the next two weeks. There will be some Elsbeth reruns around Thanksgiving as well.

When are new episodes of Elsbeth?

Here’s the Elsbeth Season 3 release schedule:

After “And Then There Were Nuns” on November 20, there will be a rerun of Elsbeth Season 3 Episode 1, “Yes, And…” at 10/9c. This was the episode with Stephen Colbert.

On Thanksgiving (Thursday, November 27), NCAA Men’s Basketball will take Matlock‘s place. The Duke vs. Arkansas game airs from 8-10 p.m. ET, followed by another rerun of Elsbeth (Season 3 Episode 2, “Doll Day Afternoon”), back in its regular 10/9c time slot.

“And Then There Were Nuns” guest stars Dianne Wiest, marking a full-circle moment for showrunner Jonathan Tolins, who worked on a theater production of Uncle Vanya with Wiest 41 years ago. That experience inspired him to become a playwright, changing the course of his career.

“Basket Case” guest stars Lana Condor, Sam McMurray, Britne Oldford, and Sam Ashby. In it, Elsbeth (Carrie Preston) goes from the squad room to the locker room when a campus murder rocks the world of college basketball after an athletic director winds up dead following a heated confrontation with his basketball coach’s 22-year-old girlfriend (Condor).

Elsbeth, Airs Thursday, November 20, 9/8c, CBS