When Is the Next Episode of ‘Elsbeth’? Details on Schedule Change

Kelli Boyle
Comments
Carrie Preston as Elsbeth Tascioni and Britne Oldford as Detective Nina Taylor in 'Elsbeth' Season 3 Episode 8, 'Basket Case'
Michael Parmelee / CBS

Elsbeth Season 3‘s release schedule is changing a bit this November. The next episode of Elsbeth will air at an earlier time to account for a gap in the CBS schedule, and then the week after that is Thanksgiving, so the show is preempted by holiday programming.

Here’s a breakdown of Elsbeth Season 3 episodes so far, with everything you need to know about its upcoming scheduling change.

When is Elsbeth on this week?

Elsbeth Season 3 Episode 7, “And Then There Were Nuns,” airs on Thursday, November 20, on CBS, but at an earlier time. Catch it at 9/8c on CBS, Matlock‘s usual time slot. Matlock is currently on a brief break until December 4, so Elsbeth and NCAA Men’s Basketball are taking its spot over the next two weeks. There will be some Elsbeth reruns around Thanksgiving as well.

When are new episodes of Elsbeth?

Here’s the Elsbeth Season 3 release schedule:

After “And Then There Were Nuns” on November 20, there will be a rerun of Elsbeth Season 3 Episode 1, “Yes, And…” at 10/9c. This was the episode with Stephen Colbert.

How Stephen Colbert's 'Elsbeth' Episode Was Impacted by 'Late Show' Cancellation
Related

How Stephen Colbert's 'Elsbeth' Episode Was Impacted by 'Late Show' Cancellation

On Thanksgiving (Thursday, November 27), NCAA Men’s Basketball will take Matlock‘s place. The Duke vs. Arkansas game airs from 8-10 p.m. ET, followed by another rerun of Elsbeth (Season 3 Episode 2, “Doll Day Afternoon”), back in its regular 10/9c time slot.

“And Then There Were Nuns” guest stars Dianne Wiest, marking a full-circle moment for showrunner Jonathan Tolins, who worked on a theater production of Uncle Vanya with Wiest 41 years ago. That experience inspired him to become a playwright, changing the course of his career.

“Basket Case” guest stars Lana Condor, Sam McMurray, Britne Oldford, and Sam Ashby. In it, Elsbeth (Carrie Preston) goes from the squad room to the locker room when a campus murder rocks the world of college basketball after an athletic director winds up dead following a heated confrontation with his basketball coach’s 22-year-old girlfriend (Condor).

Elsbeth, Airs Thursday, November 20, 9/8c, CBS

Elsbeth key art
Carrie Preston

Carrie Preston

Wendell Pierce

Wendell Pierce

Carra Patterson

Carra Patterson

Fredric Lehne

Fredric Lehne

Gloria Reuben

Gloria Reuben

Full Cast & Crew

CBS

Paramount+

Series

2024–

TVPG

Drama

Law

Where to Stream

Latest Headlines

More Elsbeth ›

Elsbeth




Most Popular Stories on TV Insider
James Pickens Jr. - 'Grey's Anatomy'
1
‘Grey’s Anatomy’: Is [Spoiler] Going to Die After That Cliffhanger?
Kenneth Choi as Chimney and Aisha Hinds as Hen — '9-1-1' Season 9 Episode 6
2
‘9-1-1’: The 118 Gets Permanent Captain, Plus Hen Has a Secret
Asher Grodman in 'Ghosts' Season 5
3
‘Ghosts’ Star Breaks Down Trevor’s Change of Heart With Daughter Abby
4
‘Jeopardy!’: Former Contestants Share When They Get Their Payouts
Ice T as Sgt. Odafin
5
Fin Returns to ‘SVU’ — But Why’s He Taking Time Off Again?