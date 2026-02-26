Savannah Guthrie Gets Support From Woman Whose Mom Is Missing Like Nancy

What To Know A woman named Zoe Lopez, whose mother was kidnapped in 2023, shared words of advice and support for Savannah Guthrie.

Savannah’s mother, Nancy Guthrie, has been missing since January 31.

Zoe opened up about she can relate to what the Guthrie family is going through and slammed the investigation into Nancy’s disappearance.

Zoe Lopez, a woman whose mother, Maria del Carmen Lopez, has been missing since February 2023, is offering words of support and advice for Savannah Guthrie as the search continues for the Today host’s own mother, Nancy Guthrie.

“My heart sank when, I believer it was her first statement, somebody had sent me,” Zoe told The U.S. Sun. “I was hesitant to post anything or to comment on it, but unfortunately, I do know her pain. I understand the confusion and I understand the anger, and the sadness, and the heartbreak that she has to deal with every single day, every single minute. It’s devastating.”

Zoe assured Savannah that she “understands” what she’s going through, as she is still fighting for justice for her mom, a U.S. citizen who was “kidnapped from her residence in Pueblo Nuevo, Colima, Mexico, on February 9, 2023,” according to the FBI.

“It’s been three years and absolutely nothing is normal about my life,” Zoe admitted. “You lose a part of yourself that very day.”

Like many others, Zoe criticized how the investigation into Nancy’s January 31 kidnapping is being handled. She referred to it as a “complete circus” and slammed investigators for sharing so much information publicly. “It’s been three weeks of chaos,” Zoe said. “There’s still time for them to get it under control. I think that they should be private about this.”

Zoe theorized that Nancy’s kidnappers are not professionals, noting that “they saw an opportunity [and] were driven by money.” She said she’s worried about the professionals who are handling the investigation. “It makes you think, ‘Well, who are these agents, and how much experience do they have to be handling a case of this magnitude?'” she continued.

She added that her “heart aches” for Savannah’s family, and offered them advice to help get through this time. “It’s OK to fall apart,” Zoe assured. “It’s OK not to be OK. Forcing yourself to be strong for the public, or forcing yourself to be strong for others, it’s going to be damaging to you. You need to find that energy, find that strength from deep down inside, but you also need to take those small moments, even if it’s 20 or 30 minutes. It’s OK. Just hold on to each other.”

Savannah has been in Arizona with her brother and sister as the search for Nancy continues. The family has offered a $1 million reward for the recovery of the 84-year-old.

“Her life is gonna change completely,” Zoe warned. “And it’s probably gonna be the best thing for her to take some time just for her. It’s been three years for me and I’m still learning. I feel like I’m learning how to walk again in the normal world and not feel guilty because I think that we carry that.”

Anyone with information about Nancy is urged to call the FBI at 1-800-CALL-FBI (1-800-225-5324).