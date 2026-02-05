‘Elsbeth’ Promo: See Steve Buscemi, J. Smith-Cameron & Jeff Hiller (VIDEO)

What To Know Elsbeth Season 3 features new guest stars Steve Buscemi, J. Smith-Cameron, and Jeff Hiller.

Get an exclusive look at the Elsbeth Season 3 promo that reveals Buscemi, Cameron, and Hiller’s characters.

Elsbeth returns on February 26 on CBS and has renewed for Season 4.

Elsbeth Season 3 returns at the end of February, and TV Insider has your first look at three new guest stars. Succession‘s J. Smith-Cameron, Steve Buscemi, and recent Emmy winner Jeff Hiller‘s characters are revealed in the new Elsbeth Season 3 promo with Carrie Preston above.

The three stars appear in different episodes in the second half of Elsbeth Season 3. Cameron plays Isadora, the vengeful director of the most prestigious debutante ball in New York.

Buscemi plays Simon, a crossword champion and obsessive perfectionist who winds up in a deadly battle with a puzzle’s longtime editor.

Hiller plays Felix, one of New York’s elite wigmakers — or, as he sees it, the top wigmaker in the city. Currently consigned to creating toupees for Wall Street executives and medical patients, Felix dreams of far more glamorous assignments. When his ambition leads him to make some very bad decisions, one of his rivals ends up dead.

Guest star Hamish Linklater is also seen in the promo above. He appears in the midseason premiere that airs on Thursday, February 26, at 10/9c on CBS.

Here’s the logline for the episode, titled “Ol’ Man Liver”: “Elsbeth battles a wealthy biohacker (Hamish Linklater) who will do anything to stay young, including an extreme diet, vigorous exercise, and murder.”

Preston is also seen with her costar, Wendell Pierce, in the video, and returning guest stars Micaela Diamond and Britne Oldford. Ben Levi Ross, Sarah Steele, Ivan Hernandez, and Henny Russell will also be back in Season 3’s second half. Former star and now recurring guest star Carra Patterson will be back as Kaya before the season is over.

Elsbeth was renewed for Season 4 on January 22. It will premiere in the 2026-2027 broadcast season on CBS.

Elsbeth, Returns Thursday, February 26, 10/9c, CBS