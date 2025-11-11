‘Elsbeth’ Sneak Peek: Elsbeth Meets Judge Crawford’s Widow & Panics (VIDEO)

What To Know Elsbeth panics when she unexpectedly encounters Judge Crawford’s widow, Winnie, at a fundraising event in Elsbeth Season 3 Episode 6, which also guest stars Tony Hale.

The meeting is tense because Elsbeth witnessed Judge Crawford’s murder in Season 2.

Winnie approaches Elsbeth to request a conversation about her late husband in this exclusive sneak peek at the episode.

Elsbeth’s past is coming to haunt her. Carrie Preston‘s typically upbeat character panics when she unexpectedly crosses paths with Judge Milton Crawford’s (Michael Emerson) widow at a fundraising event she’s attending with NYC mayoral candidate Alec Bloom (Ivan Hernandez). TV Insider is debuting the exclusive first look at the episode in the video above. Elsbeth Season 3 Episode 6, “Bunker Down,” airs on Thursday, November 13, at 10/9c, on CBS.

Elsbeth was an eyewitness to Crawford’s murder in Elsbeth Season 2. The crooked judge, who murdered a man in the Season 2 premiere to cover up the murder he committed in his teens, was manically declaring himself untouchable on the steps of the Manhattan courthouse in his final moments. Karma came swiftly for the villain, who was shot and killed by Delia (Meredith Holzman), the woman Crawford was framing for her boyfriend’s murder.

Elsbeth was traumatized by the shocking event, and her presence at the time of the murder drew ire from one of Crawford’s judge buddies at the end of Season 2, which led to her brief imprisonment for a misdemeanor charge. Now, the person closest to Crawford, his wife, is showing up in Elsbeth’s life.

Henny Russell plays Winnie Crawford in Elsbeth Season 3 Episode 6. Here’s the logline for “Bunker Down,” which also guest stars Tony Hale: “When a crisis manager vanishes inside a billionaire’s panic room, Elsbeth unravels the highly equipped fortresses that blur the lines between security and paranoia. Meanwhile, Elsbeth meets the late Judge Crawford’s widow, Winnie.”

In the clip above, Winnie is singing her slain husband’s praises and telling the event’s attendees how much of an honor it was to spend her life with a man of such strong moral character. OK, maybe she didn’t know Crawford that well — or maybe she’s just as wicked as he was, and she’s keeping his reputation pristine in death to keep their skeletons in the closet.

Winnie recognizes Elsbeth even as she tries to hide behind Alec. She approaches the lawyer and asks to set up a time to talk. It’s a positive proposal, it seems, and Elsbeth is shocked by that, given that she and Crawford were nemeses before his murder. But Winnie gets more serious when telling Elsbeth, “I’d like you to tell me everything you know about my husband.” Everything…? Are you sure?

Preston previously told TV Insider that someone from Crawford’s past would shake up Elsbeth in Season 3 Episode 6. “Let’s just say that it’s going to rear its ugly head,” she said.

Meet Crawford’s widow in the full video above. Look back on Emerson’s time with his wife, Preston, on Elsbeth here.

Elsbeth, Thursdays, 10/9c, CBS