‘Elsbeth’ Sneak Peek: Kaya Returns! See Carra Patterson & Carrie Preston’s Reunion (VIDEO)

Carra Patterson returns to Elsbeth this Thursday, October 23, and TV Insider is debuting the first look at her first scene back onscreen with Carrie Preston. In the video above, Elsbeth Tascioni runs into Kaya Blanke in New York while she’s on an undercover mission.

The Elsbeth Season 2 finale was Patterson’s last as a series regular. She’ll be a recurring guest star indefinitely. In that finale, Kaya learned that Captain Wagner (Wendell Pierce) recommended her for an investigative job. She got the gig, and it required her to leave for Washington, D.C., for training immediately. The Elsbeth Season 3 premiere gave an update on Kaya’s new job via her boyfriend, Cameron (Sullivan Jones), who told Elsbeth that Kaya was undercover and couldn’t check in often.

Elsbeth and Kaya unexpectedly cross paths while Kaya is undercover in Elsbeth Season 3 Episode 3, airing at 10/9c on October 23. The episode also guest stars Julia Fox and Cathy Moriarty. When “grief influencer” Raquel Drabowski’s (Fox) presumed-dead husband makes a miraculous return, their reunion takes a fatal plunge. Meanwhile, Elsbeth’s surprise reunion with Kaya could expose a dangerous undercover operation.

See that surprise reunion in the clip above. In it, Elsbeth is mid-investigation on a pier. She walks up to the booth on the dock to ask a worker a question, and that employee is none other than Kaya, who’s operating under the alias of Denise Jackson.

The close friends pretend not to know each other as Elsbeth asks if there are any security cameras on the waterfront that she can review for potential evidence of a homicide. Cameron is also present on the pier, but he doesn’t see Kaya there.

Kaya gives Elsbeth the phone number for her “supervisor,” but you can tell she’s passing along her own information.

