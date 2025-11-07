Gayle King Shares Exciting Family News Amid CBS Shakeups

What To Know Gayle King announced that her son, Will Bumpus, and daughter-in-law, Elise Smith, are expecting their first child.

King shared photos from the couple’s baby shower and pregnancy photo shoot via social media.

The joyful family news comes amid major changes at CBS News, including reports about King’s own future on CBS Mornings.

Amid uncertainty about her CBS future, Gayle King is celebrating an exciting family update.

In a Thursday, November 6, Instagram post, King announced that her son, Will Bumpus, and daughter-in-law, Elise Smith, are expecting their first child. “Breaking news! Our family is growing!!” she wrote. “Favorite son @willgb3 and favorite daughter-in-law, the lovely @elisemariesmith have JUST given me permission to share photos from Sunday’s baby shower and their baby shoot. They can’t wait and neither can anybody who loves them!”

King’s post featured photos from Bumpus and Smith’s pregnancy photo shoot, as well as several shots from the couple’s “Baby Bump(us)” baby shower. The event was decorated with sunflowers, yellow and pink balloons, and childhood photos of the soon-to-be parents.

The shower was attended by several family and friends, including Oprah Winfrey, who posed for a sweet photo with King and Smith.

“Our hearts are expanding for them! Cheering them on in their new chapter! 🤎🤎🤎,” Oprah Daily‘s Instagram account commented underneath the post, while John Legend left three red heart emojis.”

“Congratulations to all of you. This is so exciting.!!!!!! Lots of love!! 🤎🤎🤎🥳🥳🥳,” wrote Kris Jenner. Yolanda Hadid added, “❤best chapter of life, congratulations xo.” Entertainment Tonight‘s Nischelle Turner commented, “Amazing Gayle!!! Now this is what being rich is all about!!!”

Fans also shared their congratulations in the comments. “Congratulations to Will and Elise! May blessings continue to shower upon you both. Love for the Family❤️,” one user wrote, while another added, “So beautiful and so wonderful!! Congratulations!!”

“THRILLED for you ALL! 🥳” someone else shared. A different commenter wrote, “Super congrats to the happy couple and their growing family! Fantastic!❤️❤️.”

King shares Will, 38, and her daughter, Kirby Bumpus, 39, with her ex-husband, William Bumpus. She is already a grandmother of two, as Kirby shares her son, Luca, 4, and daughter, Grayson, 1, with her husband, Virgil Miller.

King’s happy family news comes amid changes at CBS News. Over 1,000 CBS News employees were laid off late last month, and shows such as CBS Saturday Morning, CBS Mornings Plus, and CBS Evening News Plus were canceled. The changes come as the network’s new editor-in-chief, Bari Weiss, takes charge.

On October 30, Variety reported that King may leave her hosting gig on CBS Mornings when her contract expires in May 2026. A CBS News spokesperson denied the report in a statement to the outlet, writing, “There have been no discussions with Gayle about her contract that runs through May 2026. She’s a truly valued part of CBS and we look forward to engaging with her about the future.”

King, for her part, reacted to the report one day later, telling TMZ, “All I can say is this, from what I’m being told inside this building — take a shot, 524 W. 57th — all I’ve been told by everybody in this building is that they want me here [and] they like the job I’m doing. I like the job I’m doing.”

She continued, “I’ll say this, I like the job and the people that I work with. So, I don’t know what to tell you. I don’t know what to tell you about it. What I’m hearing in the building is not what I’m reading in the press. And what I’m not going to do is negotiate in the media. Not doing that. … I have no idea. I have no idea. All I know is, I am here. I am here and glad to be here.”

