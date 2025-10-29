What To Know CBS Saturday Morning has reportedly been canceled as part of major programming changes under CBS News’ new editor-in-chief.

The show’s talent and the executive producer have reportedly been informed that they’re being axed.

These programming cuts come amid significant restructuring at Paramount Skydance, which recently began laying off thousands of employees.

The first major programming shift amid new leadership at CBS News is reportedly the cancellation of CBS Saturday Morning. The New York Post reported on Wednesday, October 29, that the network’s new editor-in-chief, Bari Weiss, is axing the program and its coanchors, Michelle Miller and Dana Jacobson.

Miller, Jacobson, and executive producer Brian Applegate have reportedly been informed of the situation, the outlet reported. CBS News’ parent company, Paramount Skydance, has not confirmed the cancellation yet and it’s unclear when the final episode of CBS Saturday Morning will air.

Weiss and CBS News boss Tom Cibrowski reportedly decided that the weekend morning show is “too expensive.” Ratings for the program have slipped this season, with 10% fewer total viewers and 20% fewer viewers in the 25 to 54-year-old demo.

In addition to getting rid of CBS Saturday Morning, Weiss and Cibrowski are reportedly ending CBS Mornings Plus, a show that aired for an hour at 9a/8c in certain markets on weekdays, and CBS Evening News Plus, an offshoot of CBS Evening News on streaming.

Paramount Skydance has made headlines this week due to its major restructuring, with 1,000 employees being laid off on October 29 in the first phase of a larger plan to lay off about 2,000 people. Weiss began as the new editor-in-chief earlier this month and has wasted no time making changes at CBS News.

Paramount CEO David Ellison, who took the position in August, sent a memo to employees amid the first round of layoffs. “We want to be as open and direct as possible about the reasons behind these changes,” he wrote, per The Hollywood Reporter. “In some areas, we are addressing redundancies that have emerged across the organization. In others, we are phasing out roles that are no longer aligned with our evolving priorities and the new structure designed to strengthen our focus on growth. Ultimately, these steps are necessary to position Paramount for long-term success.”

CBS Saturday Morning, Saturdays, 7a/6c, CBS