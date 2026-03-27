‘GMA’ Ratings Take Big Swing: How Show Is Doing Compared With ‘Today’ & ‘CBS Mornings’

What To Know The gap is tightening between ABC’s Good Morning America and NBC’s Today in total viewers.

NBC’s Today maintained its lead as the top morning show, posting increases in both total viewers and the key demo.

CBS Mornings continued to lag behind its competitors, experiencing declines in both total viewers and the 25-54 demo compared to last year.

The morning news show ratings battle is heating up as ABC’s Good Morning America was just 25,000 total viewers away from NBC’s Today for the week of March 16.

According to AdWeek, citing Nielsen’s national live+same-day big data plus program ratings, Good Morning America averaged 2.964 million total viewers and 500,000 viewers in the coveted Adults 25-54 demographic for the week beginning March 16.

The show, which is co-hosted by Robin Roberts, George Stephanopoulos, and Michael Strahan, was up 4 percent in total viewers and up 11 percent in the key demo compared to the week prior. The program was also up from the same week in 2025, with an 11 percent jump in total viewers and an 8 percent increase in the 25-54 demo.

Despite the increases for GMA, NBC’s Today remained in the No. 1 slot for the week of March 16, averaging 2.989 million total viewers and 655,000 demo viewers. This was up 2 percent in total viewers and up 3 percent in the demo compared to the week before.

Today, which is currently co-hosted by Craig Melvin and Hoda Kotb (temporarily filling in amid Savannah Guthrie’s hiatus), was also up in both measured categories compared to last year. In total viewers, the show was up 15 percent, while in the key demo, it increased by 2 percent.

Meanwhile, CBS Mornings continued to trail its competition and was the only one of the three shows to see declines in either of the measured categories for the week and compared to last year.

The show, co-hosted by Gayle King, Nate Burleson, and Vladimir Duthiers, averaged 1.713 million total viewers and 264,000 demo viewers for the week of March 16. Compared to the week prior, CBS Mornings was up 1 percent in total viewers but down 3 percent in the key demo.

When compared to the same period last year, CBS Mornings saw a 15 percent drop in total viewers and a 32 percent drop in the demo.

Today, Weekdays, 7a.m./6c, NBC