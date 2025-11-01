Gayle King Breaks Silence on ‘CBS Mornings’ Exit Reports

Amid speculation she’ll depart CBS Mornings next year, Gayle King says she has “no idea” about a potential job change at CBS News

On Friday, a TMZ reporter interviewed King as she exited CBS Broadcast Center in New York City.

“All I can say is this, from what I’m being told inside this building — take a shot, 524 W. 57th — all I’ve been told by everybody in this building is that they want me here [and] they like the job I’m doing. I like the job I’m doing,” she said.

She went on: “I’ll say this, I like the job and the people that I work with. So, I don’t know what to tell you. I don’t know what to tell you about it. What I’m hearing in the building is not what I’m reading in the press. And what I’m not going to do is negotiate in the media. Not doing that.”

As for what will happen in May, when King’s contract is reportedly expiring, King said, “I have no idea. I have no idea. All I know is, I am here. I am here and glad to be here.”

King has co-hosted CBS Mornings since 2012 — when the program was still called The Early Show— but on Thursday, Variety reported that she’ll leave her anchor role on the show next year amid a widespread overhaul at CBS News and that she may move to another role at the news division.

A CBS News spokesperson told Variety, “There have been no discussions with Gayle about her contract that runs through May 2026. She’s a truly valued part of CBS, and we look forward to engaging with her about the future.” An attorney for King, meanwhile, did not respond to the publication’s requests for comment.

The overhaul at CBS News comes after the merger of Paramount Global, CBS’ parent company, with Skydance Media. Bari Weiss, a journalist behind the conservative opinion website The Free Press, has become CBS News’ editor-in-chief, and the news division is parting ways with CBS Evening News co-anchor John Dickerson and CBS Saturday Morning co-anchors Michelle Miller and Dana Jacobson.

