CBS News’ Gayle King & Fox News’ Jesse Watters Buddy Up on a Flight — Fans React

CBS Mornings co-host Gayle King is getting plenty of feedback on her latest Instagram post, one featuring an unlikely new friend. The veteran journalist and television personality shared a photo of herself seated next to Jesse Watters, the Fox News host and conservative political commentator.

In the caption, King revealed that the two struck up a friendly conversation while sitting side by side on a recent flight, sparking a lively reaction from followers across the political spectrum: “Two TV people from competing networks walk on to a plane and to the surprise of them both, they’re seated right next to each other for over four hours. How did it go? Speaking for @jessewatters here: A good time was had by all! Hi, Jesse…saving your number!”

The post came as a surprise to followers who are used to seeing her cover stories through a human-interest or socially conscious lens, and who often associate her with progressive values.

Ideologically, Watters aligns with mainstream American conservatism, supporting traditional Republican viewpoints and often echoing President Donald Trump‘s populist messaging. On the other hand, Gayle is known for maintaining a measured, conversational tone rather than overt political commentary. Her interviews — including those with Barack and Michelle Obama, and occasionally controversial ones, like with R. Kelly — are viewed as balanced but empathetic. She is also longtime friends with Oprah Winfrey, an outspoken supporter of the Democratic party.

But the thought of two people with conflicting ideologies and from rival stations playing nice together on a shared flight brought up a lot of emotions from fans, both good and bad.

Some were less than thrilled to meet King’s new friend. “I respect and love you, Gayle. Your seat mate, however, is harming our country…,” wrote magazine editor Amy DuBois Barnett on Instagram.

“‘All my life I had to FIGHT.’ Your best friend said that and this man is one of the reasons it’s still true. Dang, girl. Get it together,” wrote another.

“U still got time to delete this sis,” cautioned another fan.

Others took a more positive spin on the blossoming friendship: “Nothing happens by chance… just perfect alignment & healing timing!,” wrote author Silvia Vasquez-Lavado.

“Can we just all get along…I’m proud of you Jesse!,” commented an Instagram poster.

Amy Schumer jumped into the comments section and wrote: “Best smile on the best gal.”

And one Instagram commenter responded to the surprise friendship: “These are all…choices…”

