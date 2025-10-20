CBS News’ Gayle King & Fox News’ Jesse Watters Buddy Up on a Flight — Fans React

Erin Maxwell
Comments
Gayle King attends the Clooney Foundation for Justice's The Albies at the Natural History Museum on October 03, 2025 in London, England. (Photo by Jeff Spicer/Getty Images for The Clooney Foundation For Justice ; Jesse Watters hosts FOX News Channel’s 'Jesse Watters Primetime' at Fox News Channel Studios on January 22, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by Michael Loccisano/Getty Images)
Jeff Spicer/Getty Images; Michael Loccisano/Getty Images

CBS Mornings co-host Gayle King is getting plenty of feedback on her latest Instagram post, one featuring an unlikely new friend. The veteran journalist and television personality shared a photo of herself seated next to Jesse Watters, the Fox News host and conservative political commentator.

In the caption, King revealed that the two struck up a friendly conversation while sitting side by side on a recent flight, sparking a lively reaction from followers across the political spectrum: “Two TV people from competing networks walk on to a plane and to the surprise of them both, they’re seated right next to each other for over four hours. How did it go? Speaking for @jessewatters here: A good time was had by all! Hi, Jesse…saving your number!”

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Gayle King (@gayleking)

The post came as a surprise to followers who are used to seeing her cover stories through a human-interest or socially conscious lens, and who often associate her with progressive values.

Ideologically, Watters aligns with mainstream American conservatism, supporting traditional Republican viewpoints and often echoing President Donald Trump‘s populist messaging. On the other hand, Gayle is known for maintaining a measured, conversational tone rather than overt political commentary. Her interviews — including those with Barack and Michelle Obama, and occasionally controversial ones, like with R. Kelly — are viewed as balanced but empathetic. She is also longtime friends with Oprah Winfrey, an outspoken supporter of the Democratic party.

But the thought of two people with conflicting ideologies and from rival stations playing nice together on a shared flight brought up a lot of emotions from fans, both good and bad.

Some were less than thrilled to meet King’s new friend. “I respect and love you, Gayle. Your seat mate, however, is harming our country…,” wrote magazine editor Amy DuBois Barnett on Instagram.

“‘All my life I had to FIGHT.’ Your best friend said that and this man is one of the reasons it’s still true. Dang, girl. Get it together,” wrote another.

Gayle King's CBS Future Reportedly in the Air After Paramount Merger
Related

Gayle King's CBS Future Reportedly in the Air After Paramount Merger

“U still got time to delete this sis,” cautioned another fan.

Others took a more positive spin on the blossoming friendship: “Nothing happens by chance… just perfect alignment & healing timing!,” wrote author Silvia Vasquez-Lavado.

“Can we just all get along…I’m proud of you Jesse!,” commented an Instagram poster.

Amy Schumer jumped into the comments section and wrote: “Best smile on the best gal.”

And one Instagram commenter responded to the surprise friendship: “These are all…choices…”

CBS Mornings, Weekdays, 7a/6c, CBS

CBS Mornings key art
Gayle King

Gayle King

Tony Dokoupil

Tony Dokoupil

Nate Burleson

Nate Burleson

Full Cast & Crew

CBS

News Show

2021–

Talk

News

Latest Headlines

More CBS Mornings ›

CBS Mornings

Amy Schumer

Gayle King

Jesse Watters




Most Popular Stories on TV Insider
1
Justin Hartley Details Key Scene With Jensen Ackles in ‘Tracker’ Premiere
Jimmy Kimmel on the October 3, 2023, episode of ABC's 'Jimmy Kimmel Live.'
2
Disney & Hulu Cancellation Numbers Revealed After Kimmel Suspension
Jenny Tolman, Lee Metzger, Forrest McCurren, Gretchen Wilson, David Glasser, Olivia Harms, Mitch Graham, Britnee Kellogg, Cody Hibbard (front row L-R) Briana Adams, Jon Wood, Blaine Bailey, Billie Jo Jones, Cassidy Daniels and Adam Sanders attend the premiere of
3
‘The Road’ Premiere Recap: 3 Singers Stand Out & 1 Is Eliminated
Robert Carlyle as Sherlock Holmes — 'Watson'
4
‘Watson’ Grills Sherlock, Celebrating Johnny Carson’s 100th, Remembering ‘The Brady Bunch,’ Heat Wave in the ‘DMV’
Emilia Jones in 'Task' Season 1 finale
5
‘Task’ Stars Break Down Shocking Finale Shootout