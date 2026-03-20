‘CBS Mornings’ Ratings Huge Swing: How Show Compares With ‘Today’ & ‘GMA’

What To Know CBS Mornings saw declines in both total viewers and the key Adults 25-54 demographic year over year.

NBC’s Today and ABC’s Good Morning America both outperformed CBS Mornings.

The ratings gap between Today and GMA has narrowed to just 80,000 total viewers.

The latest morning show ratings are in, and CBS Mornings continues to struggle against its competition on ABC and NBC.

According to AdWeek, citing Nielsen’s national live+same-day big data plus program ratings, CBS Mornings averaged 1.688 million total viewers and 273,000 viewers in the coveted Adults 25-54 demographic for the week of March 9. This was down 5 percent in total viewers and down 2 percent in the demo compared to the week prior.

The show, hosted by Gayle King and Nate Burleson, was also down 10 percent in total viewers and down 18 percent in the key demo compared to the same period last year. CBS Mornings was the only morning show to see declines in both measured categories year over year.

In comparison, NBC’s Today averaged 2.918 million total viewers and 634,000 in the demo for the week of March 9. While this was down 10 percent in total viewers and down 4 percent in the demo compared to the previous week, the show was up 18% in total viewers and flat in the demo compared to the same period in 2025.

Meanwhile, ABC’s Good Morning America averaged 2.838 million total viewers and 452,000 demo viewers for the week of March 9. Compared to the week prior, the show was down 5 percent in total viewers and down 9 percent in the key demo.

However, GMA was up year over year, increasing by 12 percent in total viewers and 4 percent in the demo. This made it the only morning newscast to post gains in both measured categories compared to the same period last year.

GMA is also closing the gap on Today, with just 80,000 total viewers separating the rival broadcasts. The long-running morning show is currently hosted by Robin Roberts, George Stephanopoulos, and Michael Strahan.

Today is currently hosted by Craig Melvin and a returning Hoda Kotb, who is temporarily filling in for Savannah Guthrie amid her hiatus due to her mother’s disappearance.

Today, Weekdays, 7a.m./6c, NBC

Good Morning America, Weekdays, 7a.m./6c, ABC

CBS Mornings, Weekdays, 7a/6c, CBS