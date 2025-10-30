What To Know Gayle King may leave her role as anchor of CBS Mornings next year amid a broader CBS News overhaul.

Her contract runs through May 2026, and the network says no discussions about her departure have occurred.

The network has recently undergone significant changes, including the appointment of new editor-in-chief Bari Weiss, the cancellation of CBS Saturday Morning, and several high-profile staff exits.

CBS Mornings might be losing a familiar face as Gayle King is expected to depart as anchor of the morning program next year.

According to Variety, King, who has been part of the morning news show since 2012, may be a casualty of the recent CBS shake-up as her current contract is set to expire in May 2026. The outlet spoke with four people familiar with the situation.

The network denied the reports in a statement to the outlet: “There have been no discussions with Gayle about her contract that runs through May 2026. She’s a truly valued part of CBS, and we look forward to engaging with her about the future.”

King previously signed a $13 million to $15 million extension with the network through next spring, and CBS will likely not offer her the same deal again.

However, this may not be the end of King’s time with CBS. The anchor could remain within the news division, much like Norah O’Donnell, who shifted from CBS Evening News anchor to senior correspondent earlier this year.

This development comes on the heels of reports that CBS Saturday Morning has been canceled under the network’s new editor-in-chief, Bari Weiss, who recently dismissed co-anchors Michelle Miller and Dana Jacobson.

CBS News has gone through several significant changes in recent weeks, including new editor-in-chief Weiss and several high-profile exits. The network’s parent company, Paramount, merged with David Ellison‘s Skydance last August, and the Trump Administration-friendly CEO has been busy reshaping the company. The new ownership has since expressed a desire to move CBS News away from left-leaning content.

Last August, Donald Trump shared his thoughts regarding reports that Gayle King’s future at CBS was uncertain.

“Gayle King’s career is over. She should have stayed with her belief in TRUMP,” Trump wrote in an August 4 Truth Social post while sharing a link to the New York Post‘s report about King. “She never had the courage to do so. No talent, no ratings, no strength!!!”

King responded to Trump’s criticism with the statement, “I’m sorry he feels that way, but I like my job, [and will] continue to do my job.”

CBS Mornings, Weekdays, 7am/6c, CBS