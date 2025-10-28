CBS News Shake-Up: Norah O’Donnell & More React to John Dickerson’s Exit

  • John Dickerson announced his departure from CBS News at the end of the year, prompting an outpouring of support from colleagues including Norah O’Donnell..
  • His exit comes amid major changes at CBS News following the Paramount-Skydance merger, with new editor-in-chief Bari Weiss reportedly considering a shakeup of CBS Evening News.
  • CBS News personalities praised Dickerson for his integrity, intelligence, and positive impact on the newsroom, expressing gratitude for his mentorship and friendship.

John Dickerson has received an outpouring of love and support from his fellow CBS News colleagues after he announced his exit from the network on Monday (October 27).

The veteran journalist, who began co-anchoring CBS Evening News alongside Maurice DuBois in January, took to Instagram on Monday to reveal he would be departing CBS News at the end of the year. His exit comes amid several changes at the network following parent company Paramount’s merger with David Ellison’s Skydance, including the hiring of Bari Weiss as new editor-in-chief.

“I am extremely grateful for all that CBS gave me — the work, the audience’s attention, and the honor of being a part of the network’s history — and I am grateful for my dear colleagues who’ve made me a better journalist and a better human. I will miss you,” Dickerson wrote in his Instagram post.

Many of his CBS News co-workers jumped into the comments to share their reactions, including former CBS Evening News anchor Norah O’Donnell, who wrote, “A great friend and co-anchor in the mornings, primetime and on many election nights. Adore you and grateful for you.”

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by John Dickerson (@jdickerson)

It was recently reported that Weiss is looking to shake up the CBS Evening News and has been considering various options, including bringing back O’Donnell. Other speculated names include CBS Mornings host Tony Dokoupil and Fox News chief political anchor Bret Baier.

CBS Mornings co-host Nate Burleson also commented on Dickerson’s post, writing, “Albeit short, I am incredibly grateful for the time I spent with you!”

Face the Nation host Margaret Brennan added, “I will miss you so much. Your integrity and your intelligence made us all so much better.”

“You will be missed, John. You are an incredible journalist, phenomenal writer and more importantly, a good friend,” commented CBS News correspondent Vladimir Duthiers. “You elevated our newsroom in ways that will long be remembered.”

CBS Morning News anchor Errol Barnett added, “You infused CBS News with a sense of deep curiosity and humility. I am so grateful to know you and to have witnessed the construction of your thoughtful writing.”

CBS News 24/7 anchor Lindsey Reiser said, “You’ll be so missed. You represent the best of all of us. I will especially miss your generosity and hearing a page out of your thought-provoking notebook – but hope you’ll continue your podcasts!”

“John, you are the best. A class act. Very sad to hear this, but your work and excellence as a journalist and historian will continue to guide and inspire wherever you might hang your hat,” noted the network’s chief Washington analyst, Robert Costa.

