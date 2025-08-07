Gayle King Responds to Donald Trump Saying Her ‘Career Is Over’

Gayle King isn’t letting Donald Trump‘s recent comments about her get to her head.

Earlier this week, Trump reacted to a recent report alleging that King’s future on CBS is uncertain. “Gayle King’s career is over. She should have stayed with her belief in TRUMP. She never had the courage to do so,” he wrote via Truth Social on Monday, August 4. “No talent, no ratings, no strength!!!”

King was questioned about Trump’s criticism by TMZ after she wrapped CBS Mornings‘ Tuesday, August 5, episode. “I’m sorry he feels that way, but I like my job, [and will] continue to do my job,” she told the outlet as she got into her car.

King went on to quip that she’s joined a “long list of people” whom Trump has publicly criticized this year. “I’m in a group now with Bruce Springsteen, Taylor Swift, Stephen Colbert,” she stated. “I’m sorry he feels that way.”

The original New York Post report alleged that CBS may not renew King’s same multimillion-dollar contract extension when it ends in May 2026, the same month The Late Show With Stephen Colbert is set to end. Several sources claimed that King and executive producer Shawna Thomas’ push for diversity and inclusion on CBS Mornings has caused a decrease in viewership.

Per the report, Thomas allegedly ignored initiatives to make the show appeal to middle America and may have avoided getting fired because of King’s support for her.

“The audience doesn’t want woke. It doesn’t like progressive and provocative bookings,” an insider told the Post. “The morning show audience wants optimism and cheer and joy, and what they were producing is at odds with audience expectations.”

An anonymous producer added, “In these cases, you have to fire somebody. [Former CBS News president] Wendy McMahon was not strong enough. She needed a head on a stick, but Shawna had the protection of Gayle King.”

McMahon stepped down from her role at CBS News ahead of Paramount settling a $16 million lawsuit with Trump. He previously accused 60 Minutes of editing a 2024 interview with former Vice President Kamala Harris. The settlement took place shortly before the Federal Communications Commission (led by the Trump appointee Brendan Carr) approved Paramount’s merger with the media company Skydance.

Amid speculation that The Late Show was canceled as a result of the media deals, Trump denied that he directly caused the cancellation. “Everybody is saying that I was solely responsible for the firing of Stephen Colbert from CBS, Late Night. That is not true!” he wrote via Truth Social on July 29. “The reason he was fired was a pure lack of TALENT, and the fact that this deficiency was costing CBS $50 Million Dollars a year in losses — And it was only going to get WORSE!”

He continued, “Next up will be an even less talented Jimmy Kimmel, and then, a weak, and very insecure, Jimmy Fallon. The only real question is, who will go first? Show Biz and Television is a very simple business. If you get Ratings, you can say or do anything. If you don’t, you always become a victim. Colbert became a victim to himself, the other two will follow.”