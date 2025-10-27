What To Know John Dickerson announced he will leave CBS News at the end of the year after a 16-year tenure.

His departure comes less than a year after becoming coanchor of CBS Evening News amid ongoing ratings struggles and a recent leadership change with Bari Weiss as editor-in-chief.

Dickerson will continue coanchoring until the holidays before officially stepping down.

John Dickerson will officially be parting ways with CBS News at the end of the year. He announced the news on social media on Monday, October 27.

“Local news: At the end of this year, I will leave CBS, sixteen years after I sat in as Face the Nation anchor for the first time,” Dickerson wrote in his morning Instagram post. “I am extremely grateful for all that CBS gave me— the work, the audience’s attention and the honor of being a part of the network’s history— and I am grateful for my dear colleagues who’ve made me a better journalist and a better human. I will miss you.”

The shocking departure news comes less than one year after Dickerson began his latest position on the network as coanchor of CBS Evening News, which has continued to struggle in the ratings. He began hosting the program alongside Maurice DuBois in January.

Future plans for CBS Evening News have not been confirmed, but this is the first major programming shake-up since Bari Weiss took over as editor-in-chief of the network earlier this month. Dickerson will remain with the network until the end of 2025, per a statement from CBS News president Tom Cibrowski.

“After 16 years at CBS News and contributing to every program here, John Dickerson has decided to step away at the end of the year. John epitomizes the very best of journalism,” Cibrowski said in his statement. “He will coanchor the CBS Evening News until the holidays, when he will say farewell. Until then, we’ll have plenty of time to thank him for his work here and honor his contributions to our success.”

Dickerson began his career with CBS News in 2009 as a moderator on Face the Nation. He eventually became the network’s political director and host of CBS Mornings.