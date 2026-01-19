CBS Viewers React After ’60 Minutes’ Finally Airs El Salvador Prison Report That Got Yanked

What To Know CBS News aired a previously pulled 60 Minutes segment investigating the deportation of Venezuelan men to El Salvador’s CECOT prison under the Trump administration, after initially withholding it due to lack of on-camera response from the White House.

Reporter Sharyn Alfonsi criticized the decision to delay the report, highlighting repeated but unsuccessful attempts to obtain government comment.

Viewers reacted on social media by accusing CBS of intentionally airing the segment during a low-viewership time slot against NFL playoffs.

CBS News came under fire last month after editor-in-chief Bari Weiss pulled a 60 Minutes report on the El Salvador mega-prison CECOT that was unfavorable to President Donald Trump.

The report, originally scheduled to air on December 21, finally aired on Sunday night (January 18). As previously reported, the segment, based on a report from Sharyn Alfonsi, focused on men deported to the infamous facility under the Trump administration. Weiss yanked it at the time due to a lack of an on-camera response from the White House.

In an internal memo, Alfonsi blasted Weiss’ decision, arguing that she had repeatedly sought comment from the White House and had received no response. “If the administration’s refusal to participate becomes a valid reason to spike a story, we have effectively handed them a “kill switch” for any reporting they find inconvenient,” she stated.

The report aired on Sunday without comment from the Trump administration. According to Mediaite, CNN’s Brian Stelter stated that Alfosni “flew from Texas to DC on Thursday to interview a Trump administration official. But the interview ‘did not materialize.'”

Alfonsi also said within the report, “The Department of Homeland Security declined our request for an interview and referred all questions about CECOT to El Salvador. The government there did not respond to our request.”

She later reiterated, “60 Minutes has repeatedly asked the Department of Homeland Security for the complete records and criminal backgrounds of all 252 Venezuelan men the U.S. Sent to CECOT. It would not provide them.”

Alfonsi did get one response from the DHS, who told her, “We are confident in our law enforcement’s intelligence and we are not going to share intelligence reports and undermine national security every time a gang member denies he is one. That would be insane.'”

As Alfonsi noted, this meant the report relied on available ICE data, which showed that of the 252 men, only 33 had been convicted of a crime in the United States. Another 70 had pending charges.

She added, “In a statement to 60 Minutes, the White House said ‘President Trump is committed to keeping his promises to the American people by removing dangerous criminal and terrorist illegal aliens.'”

Fans took to social media to react to the segment, with many saying it came too late, especially as the report had already leaked online last month. Others said CBS News tried to bury it in a “dead slot” against the NFL playoffs.

“In a dead time slot while the whole country is watching Rams-Bears on NBC,” wrote one Reddit user. “If Weiss couldn’t spike the piece completely to please Trump, she can at least make sure it has no audience.”

“Just a heads up to CBS brass, I would’ve reached out for interviews before sending staff to DC, saving you money,” said another.

“Incredibly funny they paid for the CBS crew to go to DC to get the same lack of response from the government they were getting in the first place,” added another. “Almost like the piece was thoroughly reported from the start and shouldn’t have been shelved.”

“Yeah, finally broadcast the unchanged show during an NFL playoff game…,” one commenter wrote.

Another added, “The same night when two of the largest media markets in the country will be watching playoff football. Not a coincidence.”

“Weiss held up this thoroughly sourced and vetted report for weeks; but immediately published that anonymous nonsense about Renee Good’s assassin, John Ross, having “internal bleeding” – a claim that is still not substantiated,” another said.

“Buried in a death slot against Rams-Bears on NBC. As Weiss intended,” wrote another.

One YouTube commenter added, “Never again!!! We won’t forget!!!! Been watching for 45 years and after 60 seconds of selling out I’ll never watch again!”