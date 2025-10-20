Why Ree Drummond Was ‘Concerned’ During Recent Visit From Granddaughter Sofia

Paige Strout
Comments
Ree Drummond and granddaughter Sofia, via Instagram, July 21, 2025.
Courtesy of Ree Drummond/Instagram

Being a grandparent can be tough, and that’s a lesson Ree Drummond learned during time spent with her baby granddaughter, Sofia.

Drummond shared some sweet photos of herself and Sofia on a walk via her Instagram Stories. In the since-expired snaps, reshared by The Pioneer Woman‘s website, Drummond crouched down to pose next to her granddaughter in a stroller. However, the true story behind the photos left the TV personality worried.

“I couldn’t get up,” Drummond wrote alongside one of the photos. “I’m laughing on the outside but I was actually concerned,”

The 56-year-old Foot Network star poked fun at the reason behind her weak knees in the second snap, which read, “Sofia has made me go on 3 walks in 24 hrs.”

Drummond excluded the story behind the pics when she later shared one via Facebook. “My little peanut pookie princess. 🥜🐻👸 She loves her walks!!” she captioned the Friday, October 17, upload.

Last June, Drummond’s eldest child, daughter Alex, announced via Instagram that she and her husband, Mauricio Scott, were expecting their first child. (Ree also shares kids Paige, 26, Bryce, 23, Jamar, 23, and Todd, 21, with her husband, Ladd Drummond.)

Ree Drummond and granddaughter Sofia via Facebook, October 17, 2025.

Courtesy of Ree Drummond/Facebook

“My first baby is having her first baby. My child is going to have a child,” Drummond wrote via her Pioneer Woman blog at the time. “It’s surreal, and I’m sure all of you grandparents can relate to the feeling of momentarily leaving your body after hearing upon hearing similar news.”

Ree Drummond Reunites With Baby Granddaughter Sofia in Sweet Video
Related

Ree Drummond Reunites With Baby Granddaughter Sofia in Sweet Video

Ree announced Sofia’s birth via her website in December 2024. “My daughter just had a daughter. I’m honestly still trying to wrap my head (and heart) around it all,” she wrote alongside photos of herself and her family meeting the little one in this hospital. “Alex did great, and so did Mauricio.”

Ree gushed over being a grandmother in a March 23 Instagram post, writing, “When your firstborn has a baby that looks exactly like she looked, you get to relive all the delicious feelings of first-time motherhood, but without the sleep deprivation, hormones, and confusion. I didn’t think I was ready yet to cross over to the granny side of the street, but Lord in Heaven…I am loving it and I’m so grateful for this gift.”

Ree shared another funny moment from Sofia’s recent visit via Instagram on Thursday, October 16. “Me: ‘I’m not in any hurry to be a grandmother.’ Also me:” she wrote over a clip of her silhouette dancing behind closed curtains, much to Sofia’s amusement. In the post’s caption, Ree added, “Just don’t call me Granny.”

