Ree Drummond is in her “grandma era” and she’s totally loving it! The Pioneer Woman star shared a new update about life with her granddaughter on Instagram.

She posted a video of herself singing to the giggly newborn with the caption, “When your firstborn has a baby that looks exactly like she looked, you get to relive all the delicious feelings of first-time motherhood, but without the sleep deprivation, hormones, and confusion. I didn’t think I was ready yet to cross over to the granny side of the street, but Lord in Heaven…I am loving it and I’m so grateful for this gift.”

In another post, Drummond shared a series of photos of herself with the baby captioned, “In my grandma era.”

 

The Food Network star’s daughter Alex Drummond Scott welcomed daughter Sofia with her husband, Mauricio Scott, in December. Drummond excitedly shared the news on Instagram following Sofia’s December 18 birth. “At 2:27am our perfect girl made her arrival a couple weeks early, just in time for Christmas!” she shared. “We are so in love and forever changed. Thank you Lord.”

Drummond has been married to husband Ladd Drummond since 1996. They share five children. Alex is the family’s eldest child, followed by daughter Paige, son Bryce, son Jamar, and son Todd.

 

The family has another major milestone to celebrate soon, as Paige is due to tie the knot with David Andersen in May. After celebrating Paige’s bridal shower earlier this month, Drummond revealed on Instagram, “Wedding is two months away! I don’t have a dress yet but Paige does!!!”

The couple met via mutual friends in college, although they attended different universities. They have been dating since July 2023. “On the day we got engaged, I thought I was going out for a special dinner with my roommates, but instead they drove to this beautiful park,” Paige revealed in a post on her mom’s website.”As soon as I spotted David, my stomach turned upside down because I was so surprised. But then I got out of the car, and it was just perfect.”

