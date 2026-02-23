Ree Drummond Fans Go Wild as She Shares Special Family Photo From 1975

What To Know Ree Drummond shared a nostalgic 1975 family photo on Instagram, recalling the day she and her siblings were baptized together.

Fans responded warmly to the post, expressing affection for the vintage photo and noting family resemblances between Drummond and her daughters and granddaughter.

Drummond often highlights her siblings on social media, and she paid tribute to her late brother Mike, who passed away in 2021.

The Pioneer Woman star Ree Drummond was feeling in a nostalgic mood on Sunday (February 22) as she shared a sweet family photo from 1975 with her Instagram followers.

“February 22, 1975. (I’m not saying how many) years ago today! My siblings and I all got baptized together at our Episcopal church that morning,” the celebrity chef wrote next to a vintage photo featuring herself alongside her siblings, Doug, Mike, and Betsy.

She added, “My mom says there was a huge snowstorm that day; of course, that didn’t keep her from throwing us in her Oldsmobile and driving to church ⛪️😂 Baby Betsy almost didn’t make it into the photo! Fr. Evans and Fr. Fellows, I’ll always remember them. Also, what was I looking at? I was easily distracted, even then.”

Fans flooded the comments with reactions, with one Instagram user writing, “What a sweet picture! How special that you were all baptized together!”

“Awww I love this! What a precious memory,” said another.

“Super cute and sweet! You look like all your beautiful girls and especially Sofia,” wrote another fan, referring to Drummond’s daughters, Alex and Paige, and granddaughter, Sophia.

“I see Sofia in your face! 😍,” another agreed.

Another added, “So sweet! I love these old photos- we never knew how they’d turn out!”

“You saw the communion table and thought, “great we get to have appetizers!,” one fan quipped.

“That’s a sweet picture of all of you little ones,” another added.

“You are absolutely adorable,” said another.

Drummond frequently speaks about her siblings on her social media pages and blog. Her brother, Mike, and sister, Betsy, even appeared in several episodes of her Food Network series. Doug, her oldest brother, hasn’t appeared on camera, but Drummond has written about him.

Mike passed away on October 30, 2021, at the age of 54. At the time, Drummond shared a touching Facebook tribute, writing, “It isn’t possible to sum up the life of someone as perfectly wonderful as my brother Michael, so right now I won’t try.”

She added, “He was seventeen months older than me, my first friend and buddy, and I’m so grateful for over 50 years of photos and memories. Please pray for my parents, whose devotion to Mike was boundless, and who will feel this loss most acutely.”

Drummond shares five children with her husband, Ladd: Alex (28), Paige (26), Bryce (23), Jamar (23), and Todd (21).