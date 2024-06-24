‘Pioneer Woman’ Ree Drummond Reacts After Learning She Is Going to Be a Grandma

The Pioneer Woman star Ree Drummond is set to become a grandma for there first time as her eldest daughter, Alex Drummond Scott, has announced she is expecting her first child with husband Mauricio Scott.

Drummond, the blogger, author, and food writer who hosts The Pioneer Woman on The Food Network, took to her blog on Sunday (June 23) after her daughter publicly announced her pregnancy on Instagram earlier that same day.

“Yes, it’s true! Alex and Mauricio are expecting—and I don’t mean a puppy, though I wouldn’t put it past them (or me) to treat news of an upcoming new puppy in the exact same way as a pregnancy announcement,” Drummond wrote alongside a photo of her “granddog George” wearing a “Big Bro” neckerchief.

She continued, “Oh my gosh. Alex is pregnant! My first baby is having her first baby. My child is going to have a child. It’s surreal, and I’m sure all of you grandparents can relate to the feeling of momentarily leaving your body after hearing upon hearing similar news.”

 

Drummond, 55, said she would share her initial reaction to the news in a separate post, but for now, she has shared some essential details, including that the baby “is due around New Year’s Day.” She also said she is back on the rowing machine “so I can be a cool, hip, and fit granny.”

“Ladd (Drummond’s husband) and I are so happy!!” she added, noting, “We have no idea what being grandparents will look like or how much it will change our lives. I will probably watch less Bravo, maybe? (Maybe not.)”

She also joked, “How long before the baby can ride a horse? How many pairs of baby cowboy boots are too many? Do I suggest names or do I keep my dumb ideas to myself? Can grandmothers wear skinny jeans? Can I move in with Alex and Mauricio for the next three years?”

“I will likely continue to have many questions. Some of them will be weird. I will likely buy the baby lots of clothes and probably a play kitchen before it’s born. We will figure it out as we go! Right now I’m just savoring the news and savoring each day because I can’t believe how fast time is moving,” Drummond concluded.

Fans also flooded Alex’s Instagram page with congratulations and well wishes.

“Congratulations to you both on your baby news!!” wrote one commenter.

“George is going to be the best big brother! Congratulations!” added another.

'Boy Meets World' Star Trina McGee Reveals How She Got Pregnant at 54
“Oh my gosh congrats guys!!! You will be the best parents,” said one fan.

“Omg Ree as a grandmother?! This will be the content I didn’t know I needed,” quipped another.

Drummond herself also commented on the post, writing, “Beyond happy for you two!! (And for the whole family!) Love you, Alex and Mauricio!”

Alex is Drummond and Ladd’s oldest of five children. The couple are also parents to daughter Paige Drummond (24) and sons Bryce Drummond (21), Jamar Goff (21), and Todd Drummond (20).

