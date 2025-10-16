Ree Drummond Fans React After She Shares Selfie for ‘Lucky’ Husband

Food Network star Ree Drummond is turning heads with her latest selfie snap, in which she jokingly reminded her husband, Ladd Drummond, how “lucky” he is to be married to her.

The Pioneer Woman took to Facebook on Wednesday (October 15) to share a new photo, showing her in a half-buttoned denim shirt and thick black-rimmed glasses. However, the most notable part of the pic was Ree’s hair wrapped in massive, peach-colored rollers.

“Good morning! I like to wear these around the house to a) protect my hair from too much blow drying, and b) to remind Ladd what a lucky, lucky man he is,” Ree quipped in the post’s caption.

She also shared the photo on her Instagram Stories, captioning it, “Lucky Ladd.”

Fans jumped into the comments to share their reactions, with many posting memories of the nostalgic look.

“Back in the 60s girls would wear pop cans in their hair,” wrote one commenter.

“I used the orange juice cans in the 70’s! Mine were fancy…Momma covered them with contact paper! She covered everything that wasn’t moving with contact paper!” said another.

“Oh gosh, as a teenager, when we didn’t have actual rollers we used empty juice cans,” another added.

Ree Ladd Drummond

Ree and Ladd with granddaughter Sofia; Ree Drummond/Instagram

Another quipped, “Love it 😂🤣 these men don’t know what they have LOL.”

“I used, and slept, in those rollers for years. My husband always said they were a lethal weapon when he’d hit his arm on them in the middle of the night,” said one fan.

“My morning look I always tell my husband “this is all yours,” another added.

Ree and Ladd married on September 21, 1996, and share five children: daughter Alex (born 1997), daughter Paige (born 1999), son Bryce (born 2002), son Todd (born 2004), and foster son Jamar (welcomed in 2018).

In recent months, Ree has been enjoying the experience of becoming a first-time grandmother after Alex welcomed her baby daughter, Sofia, with her husband, Mauricio Scott, back in December.

Ree Drummond IG

Ree Drummond Instagram

On Wednesday, after sharing her selfie, Ree posted photos with her granddaughter in her stroller. “Sofia has made me go on 3 walks in 24 hrs,” she captioned the pic. A follow-up photo shows Ree on her knees beside the stroller, writing, “I couldn’t get up.”

