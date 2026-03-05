‘Pioneer Woman’ Star Ree Drummond Announces Exciting Family News

What To Know Ree Drummond’s eldest daughter, Alex, announced she is expecting her second child with her husband, Mauricio Scott.

The Drummond family and fans congratulated the couple on their pregnancy news via social media.

Ree Drummond shared her happiness in a blog post, noting the new baby’s due date coincides with her own wedding anniversary.

Ree Drummond‘s famous family will soon be welcoming a brand-new member.

On Wednesday, March 4, Drummond’s eldest daughter, Alex, announced via Instagram that she is expecting her second child with her husband, Mauricio Scott. “Here we go again!! Another little blessing coming in September 👼🤍,” she wrote. “Thank you Lord for our growing family! (George is still processing the news 😂).”

Alex shared the news alongside photos from the family’s pregnancy announcement photo shoot. In the snaps, Alex and her husband held ultrasound pictures while posing with their 1-year-old daughter, Sofia, and their dog, George.

Drummond shared her excitement for the couple in the post’s comments. “Ree Ree is just so happy. 🥹 Love you guys!! Wheee!!!” Drummond’s second eldest daughter, Paige, wrote, “Auntie upgrade 🔥.” She added in another comment, “YAYYYYY I’m so excited 🥰🥳.”

Fans also shared their congratulations in the comments section, with one user writing, “So excited for you guys! Time for a double stroller for those walks! 😍.” Another fan added, “Yay! Big sister vibes are strong in Sofia!! 🩷🩷🩷 Love y’all!”

Someone else shared, “Oh my goodness!!!! Best news ever!! Congratulations!! Babies are such a blessing!!” A different person posted, “Congratulations!! I love this for you and your family ❤️.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Alex Drummond Scott (@alexmariedrum)

Ree shares her five children — including Alex, Paige, and sons Bryce, Jamar, and Todd — with her husband, Ladd Drummond. Alex met her husband while studying at Texas A&M University, and the two got married in May 2021. They became parents with the birth of Sofia in December 2024.

Ree published a blog post about Alex’s pregnancy news on Wednesday, writing, “I am so happy for the Scotts! And on a personal note even though this isn’t entirely about me (haha): This time last year, I was still in the fizzy honeymoon phase of becoming a new grandmother, and in the year since, I have blissfully swum around in the beautiful, sparkling sea of Sofia Scott and have delighted in every single moment I’ve gotten to spend with her. She is an absolute wonder and I love her so very much. And now she’s officially going to be the eldest daughter.”

The Pioneer Woman star said it “will be so fun” to watch Sofia become a big sister, and shared that Alex’s due date is September 21, which just so happens to be her and Ladd’s wedding anniversary.

“There’ll be lots of fun things to come, including a gender reveal (you might remember their last one!!), which probably won’t be anything elaborate but I actually can’t wait. (Despite the fact that I strongly advised Alex and Mauricio to wait and be surprised, Alex ain’t wired that way. 😂),” Ree concluded her blog post. “Sofia! Life is about to get a little more fun.”