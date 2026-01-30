Ree Drummond & Husband Ladd Rescue Newborn Calf in Heartwarming Video

What To Know Ree Drummond and her husband Ladd rescued an abandoned newborn calf they found in the freezing cold on their ranch.

The heartwarming rescue, shared via social media, received an outpouring of comments from fans.

Life on the ranch isn’t easy, as Ree Drummond and her husband, Ladd Drummond, revealed this week when they had to get creative to help save a newborn calf.

The Pioneer Woman shared a video on TikTok and Instagram, showing her and Ladd rescuing an abandoned calf, which they nursed back to health in their garage. As Ree explained in the caption, Ladd first noticed something was wrong when he spotted a cow by herself away from the rest of the herd.

After the cow eventually joined the others, Ladd saw she “was very engorged and didn’t have her calf with her.” Ladd then drove back to the spot where the cow had been standing and found the calf in the freezing cold. It had become too “too weak to follow its mama” because it hadn’t been able to feed since the mama “was so swollen.”

As shown in the video, Ladd loaded the calf into his truck and drove her back to the ranch. With Ree’s help, they got the calf set up in the garage, and then “the guys saddled their horses, rode out in the snow, roped the mama cow, and milked her so they could get her swelling down and also collect the colostrum—so essential for the calf’s survival and health.”

Ree then fed the calf with a bottle for the rest of the day until she regained her strength. “You know what’s gonna happen next, she’s gonna poop in the garage,” Ladd is heard saying in the video.

“She’ll spend the night in the garage since it’s so cold. Tomorrow when the sun comes up, Ladd will try to get her back with her mama,” Ree added.

Fans and friends flooded the comments with reactions, including Fixer to Fabulous star and fellow ranch owner Jenny Marrs, who wrote, “Goodness ranching is not for the faint of heart and it also is the very best, honest work. Praying right now for this momma and baby!”

One fan added, “Ooooo I think I’d have an indoor cow at this point 😂. Shes precious.”

“This was a breath of fresh air on my timeline. Thanks for posting,” said another.

“My favorite chore growing up. Bottle feeding the calves. Sweet little thing. Glad Ladd spotted Momma and got that baby out of the cold,” added another.

“Awww!! This is so sweet!! Hope Mama and baby are doing well,” wrote one commenter.

Another added, “Please keep us posted. We need another video where the calf and momma reunite!”