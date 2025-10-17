Ree Drummond Reunites With Baby Granddaughter Sofia in Sweet Video

Ree Drummond
Food Network star Ree Drummond has been enjoying time with her almost 10-month-old granddaughter, Sofia, this week, after a family visit to the Drummond Ranch in Pawhuska, Oklahoma.

Ree’s eldest daughter Alex welcomed her first child, Sofia, with her husband, Mauricio Scott, back in December, and Ree has been loving life as a first-time grandma. However, the family lives miles apart, with Ree and her husband Ladd living in Oklahoma, and Alex and her family residing in Dallas, Texas.

While Ree constantly keeps in touch with Alex and Sofia via FaceTime, nothing beats an in-person reunion. On Tuesday (October 14), Alex and Sofia took a plane ride to visit Grandma Ree Ree at the ranch, which led to a heartfelt reunion. Alex captured an adorable moment of Ree playing with Sofia at the ranch, which she shared on her Instagram Story.

In the video (which you can watch here), Ree is sitting on the rug in her home office while holding Sofia in her arms. “Ree Ree’s house,” she sings as Sofia giggles and chews on an empty plastic bottle. “Ree Ree’s house is fun!” Ree continues, soaking up the one-on-one time with her granddaughter.

As Ree notices her daughter filming the interaction, she tells Sofia, “Say, ‘Mama, I want to move to the ranch, Mom!’ After Sofia waves her arms and shouts something incomprehensible, Ree laughs and says to Alex, “Yes! Did you hear her? She said.”

Alex also shared another video on Instagram, describing the traveling experience to Oklahoma, which marked Sofia’s third flight ever. “Sofia did great,” Alex shared. “She got lots of compliments from strangers on how good she was. Granted, it is only a 45-minute flight, but nonetheless, we are thankful and well!”

Later in the day, Ree and Alex took Sofia for a walk in her stroller. Ree shared photos of the walk on her Instagram Story, writing, “Sofia has made me go on 3 walks in 24 hrs!”

 

The Pioneer Woman star also shared a fun video of her dancing behind the blinds while Sofia watched her shadow. “Just don’t call me Granny,” Ree captioned the clip.

