Jacob Elordi Says 'Euphoria' Season 3 Is 'Liberating' and 'Incredibly Clever and Cinematic'

Jacob Elordi at the 5th Annual Academy Museum Gala at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures on October 18, 2025, in Los Angeles, California
Season 3 of Euphoria might be worth the wait, considering the rave review actor Jacob Elordi gave to the HBO hit’s long-delayed comeback.

“It was incredible, man,” Elordi told Variety as he attended this year’s Academy Museum Gala on Saturday night. “It was incredibly liberating. I got to play something so sort of far out from what I’ve done before.”

He added: “[Euphoria creator Sam Levinson] constructed something that’s incredibly clever and cinematic. I think people are really going to like it.”

Euphoria Season 2 finished airing in February 2022, and Season 3 isn’t expected to hit HBO until next spring, following a hiatus of more than four years.

When we last saw Nate, Elordi’s abusive quarterback character, he had botched his relationships with Maddy (Alexa Demie), Cassie (Sydney Sweeney), and Jules (Hunter Schafer), and reported his predatory father, Cal (Eric Dane), to the cops.

Jacob Elordi as Nate Jacobs in Euphoria - Season 2

HBO

But the third season will likely see Nate in a new environment, considering Season 3 will start with a time jump from the events of Season 2, in part to respond to the years-long hiatus.

Contributing factors in Season 3’s delay include the deaths of cast member Angus Cloud (Fez) and executive producer Kevin Turen and the writers’ and the actors’ strikes of 2023, and existing Season 3 scripts had reportedly been scrapped by May 2024, per Variety.

Euphoria costar Colman Domingo (Ali) previously told British GQ that Levinson had been reworking Season 3 episodes. “[Sam is] a person who writes and rewrites and writes and rewrites again, because I think he’s wrestling with what’s important,” Domingo said. “He’s responding immediately to what the ills of the world are. I know that the one thing I can tell you is that he’s very much interested in the existential question of who we are right now. Our souls. That’s what he wants to figure out with season three.”

Production on Season 3 finally kicked off this February, but Elordi said on Saturday night that he knows little about the season’s big picture. “Everybody shoots at different storylines,” he explained. “I don’t know what anyone else is doing. I had a really singular storyline. You don’t know what the other story lines are. … So it’s great because I’ll get to consume the show the same way that everybody else does as a fan, which I haven’t been able to do before. I’m really excited.”

Euphoria, Season 3, Spring 2026, HBO

