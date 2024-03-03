‘Euphoria’ Star Colman Domingo Explains Season 3 Delay

Euphoria fans have now been awaiting the HBO drama’s third season for more than two years, longer than they’ve ever had to wait for new episodes. And according to Colman Domingo, who plays the recovering addict Ali on the show, it’s creator Sam Levinson who’s behind the delay.

“[Sam is] a person who writes and rewrites and writes and rewrites again, because I think he’s wrestling with what’s important,” Domingo told GQ in a recent interview. “He’s responding immediately to what the ills of the world are. I know that the one thing I can tell you is that he’s very much interested in the existential question of who we are right now. Our souls. That’s what he wants to figure out with season three.”

Domingo, who’s now an Academy Award nominee for his starring role in Rustin, previously addressed the long wait for Euphoria Season 3 in January. “It’ll take place in a nursing home in southeast Los Angeles,” he quipped in a People interview at the time.

The actor also told People that he couldn’t tease any plot points for Season 3 because he hadn’t seen scripts. “But I do know that Sam’s very excited about it,” he added.

And in a Vanity Fair interview published online last month, Domingo talked about how the Euphoria team was handling the deaths of executive producer Kevin Turen and actor Angus Cloud, the latter of whom was going to be a “strong part” of Season 3, he said.

“We’ve had some losses,” Domingo said. “I know that Sam is conscious of that, and so I think it really helps to reexamine the work. We need to always not just ride on our laurels of, ‘Oh, we’ve had a hit show. We’ve won Emmys,’ stuff like that. But he’s always wanting to redefine and say, ‘Why are we doing this? Why? Like, really.’ And I think it’s a great question. Why exactly are we doing this?”

Euphoria, Season 3, TBD, HBO