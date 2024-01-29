‘Euphoria’: Everything We Know About Season 3

It’s been some time since Euphoria aired its second season, but fans will have to wait a little longer to join Rue (Zendaya) and crew back at HBO as Season 3’s arrival looms in the somewhat distant future.

As we await the third chapter of Sam Levinson‘s teen drama, we’re breaking down everything we know so far below.

When Will Euphoria Season 3 Premiere?

There’s no official premiere date for Euphoria‘s third season yet, but according to HBO & Max’s Chairman and CEO, Casey Bloys, the show won’t be back onscreen until at least 2025. Initially, the show was anticipated to arrive in 2024, but the production’s original timeline has been shifted due to strike-related delays.

Will Season 3 Be Euphoria‘s Last?

In an interview with Variety, Bloys said, “Obviously, the cast have all become stars, which you love to see — and Zendaya is obviously a big movie star… So, there is a practical reality to that.” But, according to Bloys, it really depends upon Levinson, who is at the helm as the show’s creator, writer, and director. “He’s in the thick of writing Season 3 right now, and we’ll leave it up to him and have those conversations about what he wants to do,” he added.

Who Will Return for Euphoria Season 3?

No official casting news has been announced at this time, but those most likely to return for the third chapter include Zendaya as Rue, Hunter Schafer as Jules, Sydney Sweeney as Cassie, Jacob Elordi as Nate, Maude Apatow as Lexi, Alexa Demie as Maddy, Austin Abrams as Ethan, and Storm Reid as Gia among others.

Former star Barbie Ferreira, who played Kat, announced she wouldn’t return for Season 3 in August of 2022, and Angus Cloud, who played loveable drug dealer Fezco, died in 2023, confirming his absence from the season.

What Will Season 3 of Euphoria Be About?

It’s unclear what the storyline will be for Euphoria’s third season, but considering it’s been more than two years since Season 2 debuted, a time jump might be a necessary story device to explain the actors’ aging in real-time. Additionally, the show will likely have to explain Cloud’s absence as viewers last saw him being detained as his baby brother figure Ashtray (Javon “Wanna” Walton) was shot by authorities. Only time will tell which direction the team behind this series chooses to take.

Stay tuned for more on the forthcoming third season of Euphoria

Euphoria, Seasons 1-2, Streaming now, Max