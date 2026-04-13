What To Know Euphoria‘s Season 3 premiere finally explained Storm Reid’s absence as Gia.

We take a look at what we know about other absences from Season 3 so far.

Euphoria Season 3 has arrived, but there are some noticeable absences, particularly when it comes to the characters from Rue’s (Zendaya) life, such as her sister Gia (Storm Reid).

As fans will recall, Reid previously revealed she wouldn’t be returning for Season 3 of the series, so her disappearance from the narrative isn’t shocking, but the premiere finally revealed what explanation the show is giving for Gia’s apparent departure. According to Rue’s narration, Gia is going to school out in Arizona.

While this may come as a shock to some fans, it must be remembered that Euphoria‘s latest season places the characters five years into the future, meaning that Rue’s baby sister isn’t in high school anymore; she’s college age and has clearly gone on to get herself out of the house and moving forward in a positive direction. Although fans won’t see Gia, it’s already been revealed that Nika King will return to play Rue and Gia’s mother, Leslie.

While viewers haven’t seen her onscreen yet, previously released photos, casting announcements, and trailers hint at Leslie’s presence in Season 3. How she will appear remains to be seen as Rue runs drugs for Laurie (Martha Kelly) and couch surfs at Lexi’s (Maude Apatow).

Gia isn’t the only character missing from the show, either, as viewers already know Kat (Barbie Ferreira) and Ethan (Austin Abrams) won’t be back. Meanwhile, the late Angus Cloud, who played Fezco isn’t physically in the show as he died before Season 3 filming began, but his character is still a part of the show through phone calls, as seen in the premiere episode.

What do you think of Euphoria Season 3’s explanation for Storm Reid’s absence as Gia? Let us know in the comments section below, and stay tuned to see King’s return as Leslie as Season 3 continues on HBO.

Euphoria, Season 3, Sundays, 9/8c, HBO and HBO Max