The East Coast has the Met Gala, and the West Coast has the Academy Museum Gala, an annual event in which the A-list crowd shows A-tier fashion as they raise funds for Los Angeles’ Academy Museum of Motion Pictures. And at last night’s gala — the fifth edition of the event — stars from broadcast, cable, and streaming TV got all dolled up.

Kim Kardashian, star of the upcoming All’s Fair, didn’t even show her face, however. The reality star-turned-actor wore a Margiela couture gown with a mask that covered her head, though she said she had “full hair and makeup” underneath.

“[Designer] Glenn Martens,” she explained to Variety. “You know, I love Margiela. I flew in my favorite makeup artist, Mario, from New York, and this is kind of a last-minute thing, so I’m sure he’s not so happy with it.”

See photos of other TV luminaries at the event below.