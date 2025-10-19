TV Stars Go Glam (and Incognito) at 5th Annual Academy Museum Gala (PHOTOS)
The East Coast has the Met Gala, and the West Coast has the Academy Museum Gala, an annual event in which the A-list crowd shows A-tier fashion as they raise funds for Los Angeles’ Academy Museum of Motion Pictures. And at last night’s gala — the fifth edition of the event — stars from broadcast, cable, and streaming TV got all dolled up.
Kim Kardashian, star of the upcoming All’s Fair, didn’t even show her face, however. The reality star-turned-actor wore a Margiela couture gown with a mask that covered her head, though she said she had “full hair and makeup” underneath.
“[Designer] Glenn Martens,” she explained to Variety. “You know, I love Margiela. I flew in my favorite makeup artist, Mario, from New York, and this is kind of a last-minute thing, so I’m sure he’s not so happy with it.”
See photos of other TV luminaries at the event below.