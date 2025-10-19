TV Stars Go Glam (and Incognito) at 5th Annual Academy Museum Gala (PHOTOS)

Dan Clarendon
Comments
Bowen Yang, Kim Kardashian, Viola Davis
Amy Sussman/Getty Images

The East Coast has the Met Gala, and the West Coast has the Academy Museum Gala, an annual event in which the A-list crowd shows A-tier fashion as they raise funds for Los Angeles’ Academy Museum of Motion Pictures. And at last night’s gala — the fifth edition of the event — stars from broadcast, cable, and streaming TV got all dolled up.

Kim Kardashian, star of the upcoming All’s Fair, didn’t even show her face, however. The reality star-turned-actor wore a Margiela couture gown with a mask that covered her head, though she said she had “full hair and makeup” underneath.

“[Designer] Glenn Martens,” she explained to Variety. “You know, I love Margiela. I flew in my favorite makeup artist, Mario, from New York, and this is kind of a last-minute thing, so I’m sure he’s not so happy with it.”

See photos of other TV luminaries at the event below.

Bowen Yang at the 5th Annual Academy Museum Gala at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures on October 18, 2025, in Los Angeles, California
Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Bowen Yang

Leslie Bibb at the 5th Annual Academy Museum Gala at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures on October 18, 2025, in Los Angeles, California
Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Leslie Bibb

Ben Stiller and Ella Stiller at the 5th Annual Academy Museum Gala at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures on October 18, 2025, in Los Angeles, California
Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Ben Stiller and Ella Stiller

Maude Apatow at the 5th Annual Academy Museum Gala at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures on October 18, 2025, in Los Angeles, California
Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Maude Apatow

Jude Law at the 5th Annual Academy Museum Gala at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures on October 18, 2025, in Los Angeles, California
Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Jude Law

Milly Alcock at the 5th Annual Academy Museum Gala at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures on October 18, 2025, in Los Angeles, California
Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Milly Alcock

Billy Crudup and Naomi Watts at the 5th Annual Academy Museum Gala at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures on October 18, 2025, in Los Angeles, California
Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Billy Crudup and Naomi Watts

Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco at the 5th Annual Academy Museum Gala at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures on October 18, 2025, in Los Angeles, California
Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco

Zoe Saldaña at the 5th Annual Academy Museum Gala at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures on October 18, 2025, in Los Angeles, California
Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Zoe Saldaña

Brian Tyree Henry at the 5th Annual Academy Museum Gala at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures on October 18, 2025, in Los Angeles, California
Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Brian Tyree Henry

Regina Hall at the 5th Annual Academy Museum Gala at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures on October 18, 2025, in Los Angeles, California
Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Regina Hall

Rose Byrne at the 5th Annual Academy Museum Gala at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures on October 18, 2025, in Los Angeles, California
Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Rose Byrne

Hilary Duff at the 5th Annual Academy Museum Gala at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures on October 18, 2025, in Los Angeles, California
Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Hilary Duff

Jenna Ortega at the 5th Annual Academy Museum Gala at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures on October 18, 2025, in Los Angeles, California
Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Jenna Ortega

Colman Domingo at the 5th Annual Academy Museum Gala at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures on October 18, 2025, in Los Angeles, California
Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Colman Domingo

Jeremy Strong and Emma Wall at the 5th Annual Academy Museum Gala at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures on October 18, 2025, in Los Angeles, California
Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Jeremy Strong and Emma Wall

America Ferrera at the 5th Annual Academy Museum Gala at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures on October 18, 2025, in Los Angeles, California
Amy Sussman/Getty Images

America Ferrera

Kristen Wiig at the 5th Annual Academy Museum Gala at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures on October 18, 2025, in Los Angeles, California
Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Kristen Wiig

Jacob Elordi at the 5th Annual Academy Museum Gala at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures on October 18, 2025, in Los Angeles, California
Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Jacob Elordi

Lauren Miller Rogen and Seth Rogen at the 5th Annual Academy Museum Gala at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures on October 18, 2025, in Los Angeles, California
Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Lauren Miller Rogen and Seth Rogen

Jennifer Hudson at the 5th Annual Academy Museum Gala at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures on October 18, 2025, in Los Angeles, California
Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Jennifer Hudson

Cristin Milioti at the 5th Annual Academy Museum Gala at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures on October 18, 2025, in Los Angeles, California
Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Cristin Milioti

Jeremy Allen White at the 5th Annual Academy Museum Gala at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures on October 18, 2025, in Los Angeles, California
Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Jeremy Allen White

Kerry Washington at the 5th Annual Academy Museum Gala at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures on October 18, 2025, in Los Angeles, California
Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Kerry Washington

Greta Lee at the 5th Annual Academy Museum Gala at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures on October 18, 2025, in Los Angeles, California
Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Greta Lee

Ayo Edebiri at the 5th Annual Academy Museum Gala at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures on October 18, 2025, in Los Angeles, California
Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Ayo Edebiri

Christina Ricci at the 5th Annual Academy Museum Gala at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures on October 18, 2025, in Los Angeles, California
Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Christina Ricci

Viola Davis at the 5th Annual Academy Museum Gala at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures on October 18, 2025, in Los Angeles, California
Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Viola Davis

Laura Dern at the 5th Annual Academy Museum Gala at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures on October 18, 2025, in Los Angeles, California
Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Laura Dern

Kate Hudson at the 5th Annual Academy Museum Gala at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures on October 18, 2025, in Los Angeles, California
Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Kate Hudson

Sydney Sweeney at the 5th Annual Academy Museum Gala at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures on October 18, 2025, in Los Angeles, California
Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Sydney Sweeney

Quinta Brunson at the 5th Annual Academy Museum Gala at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures on October 18, 2025, in Los Angeles, California
Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Quinta Brunson

Regé-Jean Page at the 5th Annual Academy Museum Gala at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures on October 18, 2025, in Los Angeles, California
Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Regé-Jean Page

Lee Byung-hun at the 5th Annual Academy Museum Gala at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures on October 18, 2025, in Los Angeles, California
Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Lee Byung-hun

Michelle Monaghan at the 5th Annual Academy Museum Gala at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures on October 18, 2025, in Los Angeles, California
Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Michelle Monaghan

LaKeith Stanfield at the 5th Annual Academy Museum Gala at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures on October 18, 2025, in Los Angeles, California
Amy Sussman/Getty Images

LaKeith Stanfield

Brad Hall and Julia Louis-Dreyfus at the 5th Annual Academy Museum Gala at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures on October 18, 2025, in Los Angeles, California
Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Brad Hall and Julia Louis-Dreyfus

Kim Kardashian at the 5th Annual Academy Museum Gala at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures on October 18, 2025, in Los Angeles, California
Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Kim Kardashian

America Ferrera

Ayo Edebiri

Ben Stiller

Benny Blanco

Billy Crudup

Bowen Yang

Brad Hall

Brian Tyree Henry

Christina Ricci

Colman Domingo

Cristin Milioti

Ella Stiller

Greta Lee

Hilary Duff

Jacob Elordi

Jenna Ortega

Jennifer Hudson

Jeremy Allen White

Jeremy Strong

Jude Law

Julia Louis-Dreyfus

Kate Hudson

Kerry Washington

Kim Kardashian

Kristen Wiig

Lakeith Stanfield

Laura Dern

Lee Byung-hun

Leslie Bibb

Maude Apatow

Michelle Monaghan

Milly Alcock

Naomi Watts

Quinta Brunson

Regé-Jean Page

Regina Hall

Rose Byrne

Selena Gomez

Seth Rogen

Sydney Sweeney

Viola Davis

Zoe Saldana




Most Popular Stories on TV Insider
Buddy Valastro
1
Buddy Valastro Shares Health Update 5 Years After His Hand Was Impaled
Ryan Seacrest and Derek Hough on 'Celebrity Wheel of Fortune'
2
Ryan Seacrest Reprimanded Derek Hough on ‘Celebrity Wheel of Fortune’ Set
Austin Stowell and Tom Cruise on the set of 'NCIS: Origins'
3
Tom Cruise Visits ‘NCIS: Origins’ Set (PHOTOS)
9 Worst TLC Shows
4
9 Worst TLC Shows, Ranked
MURDAUGH: DEATH IN THE FAMILY - “Family Tradition” - In 2021, prominent South Carolina lawyer Alex Murdaugh discovers his wife Maggie and son Paul murdered outside their home. Three years earlier, Maggie throws Alex's father a party while Alex pursues a new business venture, and Paul has a wild night. (Disney/Daniel Delgado Jr.) PATRICIA ARQUETTE, GERALD MCRANEY
5
Gerald McRaney Talks ‘Murdaugh: Death in the Family’ & That ‘Man in the Mirror’ Moment