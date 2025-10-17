The Battle Rounds continue on the Monday, October 20, episode of The Voice, and two of the artists going head-to-head are Aiden Ross and Ava Nat from Team Niall Horan. In TV Insider’s exclusive preview of the episode (above), Ava and Aiden give a stunning performance of Horan’s own duet with Julia Michaels, “What a Time.”

“You guys make a great duet,” Reba McEntire tells them after they finish singing. “Your voices blend so well together. If it doesn’t work out individually, you might think about that. I thought it was a wonderful performance. Loved the song, great choice on that.”

Snoop Dogg then jumps in to jokingly tell Horan, “That’s one of your songs, right? You cheating, man! You ain’t supposed to be giving them songs like that.” Meanwhile, McEntire admits that she “couldn’t pick either” Aiden or Ava, and urges Horan to “take both of them,” referencing the fact that he still has his Save left.

Michael Bublé then jumps in to give his take, telling the artists, “Aiden, you have such a beautiful voice and I just love watching you go into your falsetto. Ava, there’s such a sweetness and richness in your tone. This is a really tough one.” However, he ultimately chooses Aiden as the winner, noting, “The falsetto really melted me. Congratulations to both of you.”

For Snoop, the performance was like “witnessing teenage love,” which he said was “beautiful” and made him want to “shed a tear.” He adds, “I wanted both of y’all on my team. I turned my chair for y’all, so I know exactly what you can do solo, but to see you guys come together on this duet and for it to leave an impression on my heart…”

He then hints that he might use his Steal. “I’m thinking about doing some things. But I ain’t going to say what I’m doing until [Horan] do what he do. So when he finish doing what he doing, I may talk about what I’m doing. But you guys were amazing.”

Of course, the decision is up to Horan, who admits that it’s “really tough” for him to choose. “That was just beautiful,” he tells his artists. “It was everything I wanted it to be and 20 times more. The thing that was making me think who would win this Battle was who would get the emotion across, and that’s why I picked this song. You guys just sounded so good together. You know I don’t like this. This is probably my least favorite round of the show because saying goodbye to people you’ve effectively just met is not an easy task.”

Before Horan makes his decision, the clip ends, so we’ll have to wait until the episode airs to see who he chooses, and whether he and Snoop use their Save and Steal.

The Voice, Season 28, Mondays, 8/7c, NBC