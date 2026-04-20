Patrick Muldoon, an actor best known for his roles on Days of Our Lives and Melrose Place, died on Sunday, April 19, at the age of 57. Per Deadline, his death was sudden after a heart attack.

After landing small roles on Who’s the Boss? and Saved by the Bell in the early 1990s, Muldoon landed the role as Austin Reed on Days of Our Lives in 1992. He remained on the soap opera until 1995, then returned to reprise his role in 2011 and 2012. From 1995 to 1996, he played Richard Hart in a recurring role on Melrose Place.

Muldoon’s first major film role was as Zander Barcalow in Starship Troopers. Subsequent movie gigs included roles in Bad Karma, Blackwoods, Broken Angel, and more. His most recent role was in the 2025 TV movie Double Scoop, but just two days before his death, Muldoon took to Instagram to express his anticipation and excitement over another upcoming role.

“So excited to be a part of this amazing project KOCKROACH directed by Matt Ross starring Chris Hemsworth, Taron Edgerton, Zazzie Beetz And Alec Baldwin. Filming now in Australia,” he captioned his post.

Muldoon also recently promoted his film Dirty Hands on Instagram, which is set to hit digital streaming platforms later this month. The film reunited him with Starship Troopers costar (and ex-girlfriend) Denise Richards.

In addition to acting, Muldoon has also dabbled in producing and music. Richards starred in his recent music video for a song called “Gray Again,” and the shoot was even featured on her 2025 reality show Denise Richards and Her Wild Things.

Per Variety, Muldoon is survived by his parents and longtime partner Miriam Rothbart, a record producer and former entertainment lawyer. He did not have any children, but was an uncle to niece Halo and nephew Arrow through his sister, Shana, and brother-in-law Ahmet.