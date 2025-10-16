HGTV ‘Unsellable Houses’ Star Breaks Silence Over Show’s Future

Martin Holmes
Comments
Leslie Davis and Lyndsay Lamb
HGTV YouTube

Unsellable Houses

 More

HGTV stars Lyndsay Lamb and Leslie Davis had remained quiet about the fate of their show Unsellable Houses during a tumultuous summer for the network, marked by several cancellations. However, one of them has finally broke their silence.

The fifth season of Unsellable Houses debuted in fall 2024, but there have been no new episodes since, nor an update on a potential sixth season. This comes after HGTV axed several fan-favorite shows over the summer, leaving stars and fans alike worried about the future.

Since June, HGTV canceled several shows, including Bargain BlockMarried to Real EstateIzzy Does ItFarmhouse FixerBattle on the BeachChristina on the Coast, and The Flipping El Moussas.

Unsellable Houses was not named among those canceled shows; however, it also wasn’t listed alongside HGTV’s slate of new and returning shows for 2025-2026, which was announced in late August.

So, is the show coming back or not? That’s what fans have been asking for months, many leaving comments on Lamb and Davis’ Instagram posts, hoping for answers about the future of Unsellable Houses. The pair had mostly ignored these remarks until October 3, when Lamb finally replied to a comment inquiring about new shows.

“Beautiful! Miss seeing you and your sissy on TV -😔, hope you two have another show brewing !!!!” wrote a fan on Lamb’s post about tabletop ideas, per Entertainment Now.

Lamb responded to the comment, writing, “Always 😍.”

While she didn’t share any further details, it was the first indication that she and Davis are working on new projects. She continued to hint at a return to TV on October 14 when she liked a comment that read, “Looks great! Will you two be back on TV? I miss watching you!”

'Bargain Block' Star Evan Thomas Gives Update on New Projects With Keith Bynum
Related

'Bargain Block' Star Evan Thomas Gives Update on New Projects With Keith Bynum

Lamb followed this up by liking another comment that said, “Me too. I’m in withdrawals.”

Previously, the only comment Lamb had made about the future of the HGTV show was back in June, when an Instagram user asked, “When can we see new episodes?????”

Lamb responded, “We are working on new stuff now,” though she didn’t specify whether it was a new season of Unsellable Houses or a different project.

Unsellable Houses premiered on May 13, 2019, and follows twin sisters Davis and Lamb as they renovate houses while assisting their clients with real estate investments.

Unsellable Houses - HGTV

Unsellable Houses where to stream

Unsellable Houses

Leslie Davis

Lyndsay Lamb




Most Popular Stories on TV Insider
Gigi Hadid, Imaan Hammam, Bella Hadid, Blesnya Minher, Vittoria Ceretti, Tyra Banks, Eva Herzigová, Andreea Diaconu, Isabeli Fontana, Mayowa Nicholas, Alessandra Ambrosio and Ashley Graham walk the runway for the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show 2024 on October 15, 2024 in New York City.
1
Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show 2025: Where to Watch & Which Stars Are Walking the Runway
Nick Gehlfuss as Dr. Will Halstead, Torrey DeVitto as Dr. Natalie Manning — 'Chicago Med' Season 11 Episode 3
2
Torrey DeVitto Reveals If She’ll Return Again to ‘Chicago Med’
Dylan and Olivia Efron on Dancing With the Stars, Zac Efron attends the world premiere of Netflix's
3
Why Wasn’t Zac Efron at ‘DWTS’ to Support Dylan on Dedication Night?
4
‘Jeopardy!’: 5 Things to Know About 18-Year-Old Contestant Delaney O’Dea
Jenna Bush Hager and Matt Rogers on the October 17, 2025, episode of NBC's 'Today With Jenna & Friends.'
5
Jenna Bush Hager Says ‘Today’ Fans Want Matt Rogers as Her Cohost