HGTV ‘Unsellable Houses’ Star Breaks Silence Over Show’s Future

HGTV stars Lyndsay Lamb and Leslie Davis had remained quiet about the fate of their show Unsellable Houses during a tumultuous summer for the network, marked by several cancellations. However, one of them has finally broke their silence.

The fifth season of Unsellable Houses debuted in fall 2024, but there have been no new episodes since, nor an update on a potential sixth season. This comes after HGTV axed several fan-favorite shows over the summer, leaving stars and fans alike worried about the future.

Since June, HGTV canceled several shows, including Bargain Block, Married to Real Estate, Izzy Does It, Farmhouse Fixer, Battle on the Beach, Christina on the Coast, and The Flipping El Moussas.

Unsellable Houses was not named among those canceled shows; however, it also wasn’t listed alongside HGTV’s slate of new and returning shows for 2025-2026, which was announced in late August.

So, is the show coming back or not? That’s what fans have been asking for months, many leaving comments on Lamb and Davis’ Instagram posts, hoping for answers about the future of Unsellable Houses. The pair had mostly ignored these remarks until October 3, when Lamb finally replied to a comment inquiring about new shows.

“Beautiful! Miss seeing you and your sissy on TV -😔, hope you two have another show brewing !!!!” wrote a fan on Lamb’s post about tabletop ideas, per Entertainment Now.

Lamb responded to the comment, writing, “Always 😍.”

While she didn’t share any further details, it was the first indication that she and Davis are working on new projects. She continued to hint at a return to TV on October 14 when she liked a comment that read, “Looks great! Will you two be back on TV? I miss watching you!”

Lamb followed this up by liking another comment that said, “Me too. I’m in withdrawals.”

Previously, the only comment Lamb had made about the future of the HGTV show was back in June, when an Instagram user asked, “When can we see new episodes?????”

Lamb responded, “We are working on new stuff now,” though she didn’t specify whether it was a new season of Unsellable Houses or a different project.

Unsellable Houses premiered on May 13, 2019, and follows twin sisters Davis and Lamb as they renovate houses while assisting their clients with real estate investments.