HGTV’s Leslie Davis Salary Revealed Amid Divorce & Surprise Engagement

What To Know Leslie Davis, star of HGTV’s Unsellable Houses, earns approximately $16,748 per month as a real estate agent, according to divorce documents.

Davis and her ex-husband Jacob quietly divorced in 2022, but kept the split private due to Jacob’s preference for staying out of the public eye.

The divorce only became public after Davis announced her engagement to Don Reidy, prompting her to address fans’ questions about her previous marriage.

Unsellable Houses star Leslie Davis‘ salary has been revealed following her quiet divorce from ex-husband Jacob Davis.

According to Us Weekly, which viewed the divorce documents, Davis detailed her monthly income in the filing. Davis earns approximately $16,748 per month as a real estate agent. Her then-husband was making $12,942 per month at the time of the filing.

The former couple shared expenses, including mortgage payments and food bills. Monthly, this worked out to $6,332 for the mortgage payment and other household expenses, $2,750 for food for their family, and $700 for other expenses. The couple have two minor sons, Cash and Cole, and an older child, Kyler.

Us Weekly also reports the divorced couple had just $5,000 in a checking and savings account, according to documents dated March 25, 2024.

However, it’s unclear how much money Davis makes from her HGTV series. Davis has starred alongside her twin sister, Lyndsay Lamb, in Unsellable Houses since 2019. The show follows the siblings as they help desperate homeowners in the Pacific Northwest in renovating to sell their homes in record time.

Davis and her ex-husband, who share three children, quietly divorced in 2022, but it only just came to light after the reality star announced her engagement to Rock the Block colleague Don Reidy. After Davis announced her engagement, many fans wondered when she had divorced Jacob.

In a follow-up blog, Davis addressed the matter, writing, “Okay…Okay… I know what you are all saying… ‘I didn’t even know you were divorced?'”

She added, “I have chosen to keep this part of my personal life private, a hard thing to do as someone with a show on HGTV. You may know my ex-husband, Jacob, my kids’ rockstar of a dad, from previous seasons of Unsellable Houses. He has typically chosen to stay out of the public eye.”

Because of Jacob wanting to stay out of the spotlight, Davis didn’t go public with her divorce, quipping, “Seriously, who even announces a divorce anyway LOL!”

“Jacob and I made the very tough but right decision for our family to part ways in 2022, allowing us to create a happy, loving, and stable home to raise our three boys,” she continued.