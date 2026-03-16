‘Unsellable Houses’ Stars Lyndsay Lamb & Leslie Davis Tease ‘Exciting’ New Project

What To Know Unsellable Houses stars Lyndsay Lamb and Leslie Davis got fans excited by teasing an upcoming project via social media.

Fans shared their guesses as to what the announcement could be, with many expressing their hopes for a new season of the sisters’ HGTV series.

Unsellable Houses has been off the air since 2024, but have not officially been renewed or canceled.

Unsellable Houses has been off the air since 2024, but Lyndsay Lamb and Leslie Davis are getting fans excited with news of an upcoming project.

The sisters took to social media on Tuesday, March 10, to tease that they have something special in the works. “What if we told you this picture is a hint to a VERY exciting project we have coming up??? 👀,” they captioned a pic of themselves on their Lamb & Co. company’s official Instagram page. “Drop your guesses ⬇️.”

Fans flooded the post’s comments section with their theories about what the project could be. Many people shared their hopes for a new season of Unsellable Houses, with one user writing, “The only thing that is going to make me happy is to hear Unsellable Homes is back for a new Season! 😃.” Another added, “Hoping you’re coming back!!!!!! Miss you both so much!”

Someone else shared, “Come back!!!!!!!!!!!!! My favorite HGTV series!!!!” A different person posted, “Hopefully your coming back with new shows ❤️.”

Several fans questioned whether the sisters are working on a new TV show, while others shared ideas for renovation projects the pair could take on. “Are you opening a Twin Inn?” one person questioned. Another commented, “A house in San Antonio?”

Someone else said, “Remodeling, Bob and Sarah Ricci’s house at the farm?” Another shared, “You bought a corn maze and pumpkin patch?”

One person even suggested the women will document the planning of Davis and her fiancé Don Reidy’s wedding, writing, “The location for Don and Leslie’s wedding? ❤️😂🤷‍♀️.” (Davis surprised fans with news of her divorce from her ex-husband, Jacob Davis, and her engagement to Reidy in January.)

A separate commenter posted, “I’m sure whatever it is it’s going to be a TwinWin!!!!”

Unsellable Houses premiered on HGTV in 2019. The series follows Lamb and Davis as they help homeowners transform their undesirable properties and sell them for a profit. The show aired its most recent fifth season back in 2024, but has yet to be officially renewed or canceled.

The uncertainty surrounding Unsellable Houses‘ future comes as HGTV canceled multiple home renovation shows in 2025, including Bargain Block, Married to Real Estate, Izzy Does It, Farmhouse Fixer, Battle on the Beach, Christina on the Coast, and The Flipping El Moussas.

Lamb previously teased that her and Davis’ time on TV wasn’t over via Instagram. “Beautiful! Miss seeing you and your sissy on TV -😔, hope you two have another show brewing !!!!” one fan commented underneath one of her October 2025 uploads.

In response to the comment, Lamb wrote, “Always 😍.”

Lamb also liked a comment left underneath another Instagram post that same month, which read, “Will you two be back on TV? I miss watching you!”