HGTV’s Leslie Davis Vacations With New Fiancé Following Surprise Engagement & Divorce

What To Know HGTV’s Leslie Davis recently enjoyed a California vacation with her new fiancé, Don Reidy, and two of her sons.

The trip follows Davis’ surprise announcement of her engagement to Reidy, whom she met while filming Season 5 of Rock the Block.

The Unsellable Houses star explained in a blog post that she and her ex-husband, Jacob Davis, remain supportive coparents after choosing to separate in 2022.

After surprising HGTV fans with news of her engagement and divorce, Leslie Davis is enjoying some quality time with her fiancé, Don Reidy, and kids.

“Spent last weekend in the California sun, soaking up time with my boys and laughing our way through amusement parks,” David captioned pics from her family’s recent vacation via Instagram on Thursday, January 22. “We checked off all the tourist boxes from Krustyland at @unistudios to the Walk of Fame and Santa Monica Pier! We fit a lot in just a few short days 🎢⭐️⛱️.”

Davis’ post featured several snaps of herself, Reid, and her sons, Cash and Cole, on rides at Knott’s Berry Farm and Universal Studios Hollywood, at a wax figure museum, grabbing food at In-N-Out Burger, strolling down the Hollywood Walk of Fame, riding bikes at the Santa Monica Pier, among other activities.

In the comments, one fan asked why Leslie’s other son, Kyler, was not featured in the photos. In response, she revealed, “No. Just Cash and Cole.” (Davis shares her kids with her ex-husband, Jacob Davis.)

Leslie shared more photos from the trip in a Friday, January 23, Instagram post, including picturesque shots of their hotel pool, the view from her hotel window, and the beach. “Some of the beautiful places and spaces I got to explore while in California ☀️🪴🐚,” she captioned the upload.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Leslie Davis (@thelesliedavis)

Fans were happy to see Davis having fun with her family. “Hope you had an amazing time!!” one person wrote underneath her Thursday post. Another added, “And you came here the perfect weekend with the best weather!!”

Underneath the Friday upload, someone else shared, “Come back any time! There’s so much more to see! Our Central Valley almond blossoms are on grand display from around mid to the end of February! There’s nothing like them!! 🌸🍃🌿.” A different person posted, “Lovely! Enjoy 😊.”

Leslie’s vacation pics come one week after she surprised fans with news of her and Reidy’s engagement. The couple met while working on Season 5 of Rock the Block, which Leslie won with her twin sister, Lyndsay Lamb.

“SURPRISE 🤭 Don popped the question during a snowy Leavenworth snowmobile ride, joined by all three of my boys, which made it even more perfect 🤍,” she captioned an Instagram selfie she took with Reidy and her ring on January 14. “Turns out Rock the Block gave me a win in more than one way🥹💍❄️ Somewhere between sunup-to-sundown chaos and lots of laughs, I found my person.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Leslie Davis (@thelesliedavis)

Shortly after, Leslie took to her blog to clarify the status of her and Jacob’s marriage, as many fans were unaware of the exes’ split. “Jacob and I made the very tough but right decision for our family to part ways in 2022, allowing us to create a happy, loving, and stable home to raise our three boys,” she explained in a January 16 update. “Jacob and I will always share love for each other, just now in a new way, we have learned to become the best teammates, to lean on each other, to support each other’s new adventures, and always put our boys first.”

The Unsellable Houses star continued, “With lots of changes, our priority was to always protect our family, which is why I have kept this part of my life private. And seriously, who even announces a divorce anyway LOL!”

