‘Bargain Block’ Star Evan Thomas Gives Update on New Projects With Keith Bynum

Bargain Block may be over, but Evan Thomas and Keith Bynum are still hard at work giving new life to run-down homes.

In fact, the home renovation duo is seeking out extra help for their upcoming projects. “We are looking for some freelance CAD [computer-aided design] work for our home projects!” Thomas wrote in a Wednesday, October 1, Instagram Story post. “We need layouts, elevations, renders for clients, as well as full construction/permit documents.

Thomas shared more requirements for the job in a follow-up post, writing, “Architectural experience is necessary, and being local to the Detroit area is a big plus!”

Bynum reshared Thomas’ post via his own Instagram Story, as did the Instagram page for their home design company, NINE Design + Homes.

Thomas previously teased that he and Bynum had more projects in the works following the final episode of Bargain Block last month. “Many people have asked what’s next and the answer is… we’ll see!” he wrote in a September 12 Instagram post. “We are working with some amazing clients on some fun projects, and we can’t wait to show you! Whether those will just be on social media, or some other media….stay tuned 😉.”

He added, “Thank you all so much for following and supporting us through this journey! We love you all and can’t wait to show you our next chapter ❤️.”

In an Instagram upload of his own, Bynum said the NINE Design + Homes team never stopped amazing me through out [sic] the years” on Bargain Block. The September 10 post continued, “Our construction crews grew and honed their crafts to meet our ever changing demands in design. And the people of Detroit supported us every step of the way with love, respect, and kindness.”

Bargain Block concluded its four-season run on HGTV on September 10. Back in June, Bynum announced that the show had been canceled, despite initially being renewed for a fifth season, and that the remaining episodes of Season 4 would begin airing in August.

Bargain Block marked the first of several recent HGTV show cancellations, as series such as Married to Real Estate, Izzy Does It, Farmhouse Fixer, Battle on the Beach, Christina on the Coast, and The Flipping El Moussas have also been cut in recent months.

Bynum and Thomas opened up about the show’s end in an interview with People last month, revealing that the cancellation “derailed” their business. “[Our] revenue stream was built heavily off our television contracts,” Bynum explained. “And we had already been moving in a direction to fulfill a fifth season when it was announced that they were not going to move forward.”

He noted, “We were just not in a place at all to prepare for that. We just got caught with our pants down. And as a business owner, that’s the worst feeling in the world.”

The pair shared that they pivoted “immediately into client work” following the cancellation, and that their recent projects have “turned out to be really magical.”

“We’ve gotten a lot of people who are like, ‘Oh, I’m so sorry that this was canceled,'” Thomas told the outlet.” And I just wanna say that things are good [and] our business is good. And if you need a house done, you should email us.”