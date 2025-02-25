Season 5 of Unsellable Houses aired in the fall of 2024 on HGTV, but the network has yet to confirm whether or not there will be a new season. Now, fans of the Lyndsay Lamb and Leslie Davis-helmed series are demanding answers about the show’s future.

A post on the Facebook fan page for Unsellable Houses has been flooded with comments from viewers who want to know whether their beloved renovation show is returning.

“I hope they keep showing them love them,” one person commented. Someone else wrote, “Hoping for a 6th season. They really bring value to a fixer upper house,” and another person said, “Praying for another season! Haven’t heard yet.”

Others replied directly to the original poster who asked, “Is Unsellable Houses going to have a 6th season on HGTV?” The responses included, “I hope so. I love those girls,” “Hope so! It is my favorite HGTV show!” and, “I hope they keep showing them.”

Lamb and Davis are twins who run Lamb & Co., a real estate and design company, in addition to hosting Unsellable Houses. The series premiered in 2019 and features the sisters renovating lifeless homes to sell.

“As sisters, we naturally have a strong connection, but as twins, it is crazy in a good way,” their website bio reveals. “We didn’t always have the same taste in music, food, or even in boys growing up, but we have always had each other’s back. As a twin, there is an indescribable connection and loyalty to one another. You can dislike me but don’t you dare talk negatively about my twin. She is as close to perfect as they come!”

Season 5 of Unsellable Houses was confirmed in October 2023. “We hope you’ve been loving the new season of #UnsellableHouses so far because we have a surprise for you: We’ve officially been renewed for SEASON FIVE,” the twins shared at the time. “So, you can expect even more transformations from us in 2024, but until then, we still have lots more episodes to go!” A similar announcement about Season 6 has yet to happen, although there also hasn’t been an official cancellation either.