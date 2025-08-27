HGTV Fans Slam Network’s September Show Lineup After Mass Cancellations

Though new content is coming to HGTV next month, fans are still voicing their disappointment over the network’s recent show cancellations.

HGTV recently shared its lineup of new and returning shows for September via social media. Alison Victoria‘s new series, Sin City Rehab, premieres on September 17, while new seasons of 100 Day Dream Home, Scariest House in America, and Help! I Wrecked My House will debut on September 16, September 19, and September 24, respectively.

Other current series, such as Renovation Resort Showdown, Chasing the West, My Lottery Dream Home, and Zillow Gone Wild, will continue to air new episodes throughout September.

“Cancel your plans! HGTV in September is about to take over 🗓️ 📺🍿,” HGTV captioned its Instagram and Facebook posts featuring the upcoming schedule.

Viewers, however, took to the network’s social media comments to criticize the cancellations of their favorite shows. Since June, HGTV has canceled seven home renovation series, including Bargain Block, Married to Real Estate, Izzy Does It, Farmhouse Fixer, Battle on the Beach, Christina on the Coast, and The Flipping El Moussas.

“Bring back Izzy Does It!,” one Instagram user commented, while another added, “Outside of renewing the only show left that I liked (Renovation Aloha) there really is no reason for me to watch this station anymore. You cancelled all the best shows.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by HGTV (@hgtv)

“So disappointed by all the cancelled shows and too many shows with the Property Bros – they feel stale now,” a different Instagram user commented. Someone else shared, “Bring back Married to Real Estate and Bargain Block. I love that Jasmine [Roth] is back.”

One Instagram user wrote that they “used to watch HGTV constantly,” adding, “Now I rarely watch. You cancelled everything good.”

Fans shared similar comments over on HGTV’s Facebook. “Bring back Bargain Block, Izzy Does It, Castle Impossible, Farmhouse Fixer, and Married to Real Estate!” one person wrote. Another added, “Bargain Block? Farmhouse Fixer? Married to Real Estate? Bring back my shows!”

Sharing their own ideal lineup, another Facebook user commented, “You could’ve cancelled Scariest House and Zillow Gone Wild instead of Married to Real Estate, Farmhouse Fixer and Izzy Does It.”

“Only 1 is worth my time 100 Day Dream House, the rest is not worth my time,” a different person posted. “You need to try harder to please your veiwer [sic].”

Earlier this month, HGTV announced its full lineup of new and returning shows for 2025/2026. In addition to the shows returning to air in September, the White House Christmas special will return later this year, along with the premieres of the new series Cheap A$$ Beach Houses and Hoarding for the Holidays (working title).

In 2026, several shows will return for new seasons, including The Flip Off, Love It or List It, Renovation Aloha, and Home Town. Erin and Ben Napier‘s latest series, Home Town: Inn This Together, is set to premiere next year, along with the new show Tropic Like It’s Hot.