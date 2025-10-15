[Warning: The below contains MAJOR spoilers for High Potential Season 2 Episode 5, “Content Warning.”]

High Potential‘s second season continues to deepen the mystery surrounding Morgan Gillory’s (Kaitlin Olson) missing ex, Roman, as she and daughter Ava (Amirah J) get one step closer to uncovering his potential whereabouts.

Their lead comes from Roman’s old friend Arthur (Mekhi Phifer), whom Morgan has to track down after he ghosted her. As viewers will remember, he gave Morgan a business card with his phone number, and she notes that she called several times without an answer. Thankfully, Morgan didn’t allow the roadblock to stop her from finding him.

It turns out that Arthur’s whereabouts are quite easy to locate through online reviews of his landscaping business. As Morgan put the pressure on, Arthur ultimately caves and agrees to meet and hand off the backpack he’d picked up on behalf of Roman earlier this season.

Towards the end of the installment titled “Content Warning,” Arthur convenes with Morgan at a local diner, but before she can get too far into her convincing of Arthur to hand over the bag, Ava arrives with her own persuasive speech.

To say Morgan is angry would be an understatement — upset that her daughter didn’t heed her warnings and allow herself to be protected from the situation unfolding. Charmed by Ava, Arthur ultimately agrees to pass the bag off, allowing Morgan the opportunity to attempt to decipher the mystery for herself.

When Morgan and Ava have a discussion about the search for Roman, Ava accuses her mother of being a hypocrite for getting mad at her for involving herself against Morgan’s wishes. Moments later, after Ava storms off to her room, Morgan hears a knock at the door and opens it to find the backpack.

Pausing outside Ava’s room, Morgan chooses to withhold the information from her daughter, likely as a result of recent events, but will Morgan be able to find Roman with this backpack? Only time will tell, but we want to hear from you: Share your fan theories in the comments section, and stay tuned for updates as the series continues on ABC.

High Potential, Season 2, Tuesdays, 10/9c, ABC