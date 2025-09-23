[Warning: The below contains MAJOR spoilers for High Potential, Season 2 Episode 2, “Checkmate.”]

High Potential‘s latest episode may have seen Morgan’s (Kaitlin Olson) case with the Game Maker (David Giuntoli) come to an end, but it set up a new layer to the Roman storyline as the identity of Mekhi Phifer‘s Season 2 character was finally revealed… or so it seems.

While Morgan managed to piece together the Game Maker, Matt’s ultimate puzzle, Daphne (Javicia Leslie) and Oz (Deniz Akdeniz) were hot on Roman’s tail, according to tips that he was in Nevada. When Daphne and Oz sent photos to Morgan, though, after the man was confirmed to be going by the name Roman, she confirmed it wasn’t her ex, who also happens to be the father of her eldest daughter, Ava (Amirah J).

By the time the episode reached its final minutes, Morgan was approached by the mystery man, who wasn’t Roman outside of her son’s talent show. When she asked who he was, he stated his name was Arthur, and even handed her a business card that read, “Arthur Ellis, Landscaping.”

When Morgan questioned why Arthur had been using Roman’s name and why he’d approached her, he explained that Roman had told him she was the one person he could trust, but that he couldn’t trust law enforcement. According to Arthur, Roman spoke to him as recently as a week prior to current events, and he’d sent him to follow up with Morgan and make sure she and Ava were safe.

While the interaction raised about a few dozen questions, Morgan’s run-in with Arthur also exposed more information about Roman, a character we’ve heard about for more than a season at this point and have yet to meet.

Although we still are learning about Arthur, star Judy Reyes, who plays Soto, tells TV Insider, “We know that he’s a close contact to Roman and that he has some history with Morgan as well, and he’s trying to answer those questions that still remain for everybody about Roman. I think there are questions that he has, and we’ll see how he leads us down that path,” she says.

High Potential, Season 2, Tuesdays, 10/9c, ABC