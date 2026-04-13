‘High Potential’: Fans Debate Who Has Better Chemistry With Morgan: Karadec or Wagner (POLL)

Meaghan Darwish
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Daniel Sunjata, Kaitlin Olson, and Steve Howey in 'High Potential'
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Disney / Andrew Eccles

What To Know

  • Which High Potential character does Morgan have better chemistry with? Karadec or Wagner?
  • We take a look at the fan debate circulating around Morgan’s love life.

High Potential‘s Season 2 finale may have come and gone, and the fate of the LAPD’s new captain, Nick Wagner (Steve Howey), may be uncertain, but fans continue to debate the potential romance between him and Morgan (Kaitlin Olson) after their steamy elevator kiss.

It’s no secret some fans have been rooting for Morgan’s potential romance with partner Karadec (Daniel Sunjata), but the will-they-won’t-they dynamic was put on hold as he reunited with his ex, Lucia (Susan Kelechi Watson). As the fate of Morgan’s love life hangs in the balance, Lucia’s exit due to legal troubles leaves a path open for the Morgan and Karadec vibes to grow, but will Wagner survive the stabbing that left him bloody and gasping in Season 2’s final moments? That feels like the determining factor for whether or not Season 3 of High Potential will explore a romance or not.

But fans haven’t been shy about sharing their feelings regarding the chemistry Morgan seems to share with both men, with many now rooting for her romance with Wagner.

Kaitlin Olson and Steve Howey in 'High Potential' Season 2

ABC

“I feel like there’s better chemistry between her and Wagner than Karadec. Am I the only one that sees this?” One fan pondered on Reddit.

“I’ve been a huge Morgadec shipper from day one, and I too agree with this,” another commented. “When Karadec was at her house. I know it was an emotional situation for him, but she was giving nothing but friendship vibes.”

Meanwhile, one viewer pointed out, “Karedec is definitely in love with Morgan, and she loves him too, just not in that same way. Idk what’s gonna happen with Wagner, as much as I don’t want them to stay together, I’m really hoping that it doesn’t end the way I think it is.”

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Another fan argued that the chemistry Morgan has with both men is strong, but different. “To me, it’s just different. Morgan and Wagner have a ‘hot romance’ kinda vibe. And Morgan and Karadec have a ‘I genuinely love, adore, and care about you’ type of vibe. But in theory, both could lead to a long-term relationship.”

“TBH, I like Wagner for the hot romance, lol, but I like that Karadec and Morgan are so opposite, yet still like each other,” they continued.

But where do you stand? Let us know which character you think Morgan has better chemistry with in the fan poll below, and sound off in the comments section.

 

High Potential, Season 3 Premiere, TBA, ABC

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Kaitlin Olson

Kaitlin Olson

Daniel Sunjata

Daniel Sunjata

Javicia Leslie

Javicia Leslie

Deniz Akdeniz

Deniz Akdeniz

Amirah J

Amirah J

Matthew Lamb

Matthew Lamb

Judy Reyes

Judy Reyes

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