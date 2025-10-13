High Potential‘s second season is in full swing, and Morgan Gillory (Kaitlin Olson) is back tackling various cases and mysteries alongside the LAPD.

While fans may enjoy the episodic storylines, there’s also a major investment in Morgan’s love life, as the will-they-won’t-they-dynamic with colleague Karadec (Daniel Sunjata) continues. But as the new chief, Nick Wagner (Steve Howey), joins the mix, could there be some competition for Morgan’s heart? However, fans may side, one thing’s for certain; Morgan’s making out with someone this season.

At least, that’s what Olson told Jimmy Kimmel when she appeared on Jimmy Kimmel Live! recently. During her chat with Kimmel, Olson noted that her kids’ friends watch High Potential, which could get a little awkward. “I just filmed a big make-out scene a couple of weeks ago, and all I was thinking about the whole time was like… oh man, I know Jonah and his mom watch this together, so we’ll see how that goes. I apologize in advance…”

We theorized about High Potential‘s potential love triangle following the introduction of Nick Wagner, who was quite charasmatic during his meet-cute with Morgan in the LAPD elevator. Of course, Morgan did have a fling with JD Pardo‘s Tom, but he’s not been seen since Season 1 concluded. And then there’s the question of Morgan’s missing ex, Roman, who is supposedly alive but remains unseen at this time.

Could Morgan be making out with Karadec, Wagner, or someone else? Perhaps the make-out scene will have to do with her case work, and less to do with romance? Only time will tell, but we’re certainly eager to find out.

In the meantime, fans have been offering their thoughts on the topic, with one writing on Reddit, “I’m hoping it’s not Karadec and Morgan unless they are undercover, perhaps. But Morgan would never get clearance to be undercover. Maybe a flashback with Roman?”

Meanwhile, another writes, “I definitely think it’s either Karadec or Wagner. It could be Roman, but I don’t think we’re actually going to see him until the end of the season.”

“It’s with Ludo, guys!” another claims, pointing a finger at the father of Morgan’s youngest children.

“What about the hot guy that was only around for a few episodes before moving away?” another theorizes, hinting at Tom.

As for fans who are against colleagues Karadec and Morgan becoming an item, one viewer shares, “I’m in enemy territory apparently lol Bring on Morgadec idc! 😂” Which is much different than this fan rooting for Wagner, “kinda hoping the captain, I’m not gonna lie, their first scene together sets up for an interesting dynamic.”

And while one fan isn’t keen to see Karadec and Morgan make out now, they’re not opposed to it in the future, “I would love it to simmer for a while before they even think about going there.”

Let us know your theories in the comments section below, and check out Olson’s tease for the make-out scene in the video interview with Kimmel here. And keep an eye out for any updates regarding the make-out scene as High Potential Season 2 continues to play out.

High Potential, Season 2, Tuesdays, 10/9c, ABC