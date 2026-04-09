‘High Potential’: Kaitlin Olson Weighs in on Karadec vs. Wagner for Morgan

Meaghan Darwish
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Daniel Sunjata, Kaitlin Olson, and Steve Howey in 'High Potential' Season 2
Spoiler Alert
Disney / Bahareh Ritter; Disney / Bahareh Ritter; Disney / Christine Bartolucci

What To Know

  • High Potential star Kaitlin Olson addresses the debate over Morgan’s love life.
  • Find out where the star stands when it comes to Karadec vs. Wagner.

High Potential may be over for the season, but the fan debate between who is the best match for Morgan (Kaitlin Olson) continues, even if the fate of one of the contenders was uncertain at the end of Season 2. Warning: Spoilers for the High Potential Season 2 finale ahead!

It’s not secret that fans have been wanting Morgan to find sparks with partner Karadec (Daniel Sunjata), but a steamy elevator kiss with Captain Wagner (Steve Howey) flipped the script as Season 2 neared its conclusion. But will it be a one-sided potential battle for Morgan’s heart? Wagner was severely stabbed and coughing up blood the last time fans saw him onscreen after a late-night park meetup when awry.

Regardless of character fates, TV Insider couldn’t resist asking Olson about where she stands regarding the debate over Morgan’s romantic life. “What I love the most about this character is that she’s messy and she’s complicated and just because she’s brilliant does not mean that life is easy for her,” Olson shares.

Kaitlin Olson and Steve Howey in 'High Potential' Season 2

ABC

“I want to protect that at all costs and, you know, relationships are messy and confusing and finding one person and choosing one person to be with for the rest of your life is hard,” she continues. “It’s just so much more exciting for me as an audience member to watch things that are flawed and complicated.”

In other words, Olson isn’t picking a team when it come to Morgan’s love life, as long as it stays interesting. “I love not being predictable, too, so I want to always keep people guessing what’s going to happen next,” she teases, no doubt alluding to that show-stopping kiss Morgan and Wagner shared.

'High Potential': Kaitlin Olson Reveals Morgan's Most Important Work Relationship and Why It Isn't Karadec (Exclusive)
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'High Potential': Kaitlin Olson Reveals Morgan's Most Important Work Relationship and Why It Isn't Karadec (Exclusive)

Only time will tell which direction Morgan’s romantic life might take, but for now, let us know your stance in the comments section below, and stay tuned for more on the series as High Potential Season 3 approaches.

High Potential, Season 3 Premiere, TBA, ABC

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Kaitlin Olson

Kaitlin Olson

Daniel Sunjata

Daniel Sunjata

Javicia Leslie

Javicia Leslie

Deniz Akdeniz

Deniz Akdeniz

Amirah J

Amirah J

Matthew Lamb

Matthew Lamb

Judy Reyes

Judy Reyes

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