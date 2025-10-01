High Potential is making way for the introduction of Steve Howey‘s Nick Wagner, the LAPD precinct’s new captain, and as previously reported, he’s shaking things up among his fellow colleagues.

Since Season 2 kicked off, though, TV Insider caught up with star Judy Reyes, who offers some fun background on the upcoming addition. “Steve Howey as Chief Wagner comes in and shakes things up substantially and messes with her leadership,” Reyes shares, hinting at where her character, Selena Soto, stands with his arrival.

As the head of the LAPD’s crime division, Soto has always had an authoritative role, but her comforting approach has made her a confidante for high-IQ consultant, Morgan Gillory (Kaitlin Olson). Viewers rarely see Soto shaken, but as Reyes reveals, “We get to experience some vulnerability with Soto that was unfamiliar from her in the beginning from Season 1, so you get to see how she responds to this tall, strapping, handsome guy coming in… trying to take her spot.”

While no one could ever take Soto’s spot, it will certainly be intriguing to see how she approaches this shift. According to Reyes, Soto and Wagner’s workplace relationship is “formal,” as Reyes explains, “Their relationship is very formal. I think that Chief Wagner likes what Soto has built and is doing everything he can to become a part of it.”

Described as a politically savvy person, Nick Wagner is a man who knows how to wear an expensive suit and oozes charm, but will he have any secrets for Morgan or the team to uncover? It wouldn’t be High Potential if there wasn’t some digging into the newest member of the team’s background.

Nick Wagner will make his introduction in Season 2’s fourth installment, “Behind the Music,” which airs on October 7, and as the logline hints, the team will rally around Soto after she’s passed over for the captain’s chair, which goes to Nick.

Tune in to see how Howey’s new series regular role unfolds with the introduction of Nick Wagner, and let us know what you’re looking forward to from the new character in the comments section below.

High Potential, Season 2, Tuesdays, 10/9c, ABC